All Starfield romance options revealed so far

Relationships and families play a significant role in Bethesda games, and Starfield will be no exception. There will definitely be romantic relationships in the title, thanks to Todd Howard, Bethesda's director and executive producer, who confirmed it in a recent Q&A session with Kinda Funny Games. Not only because Bethesda enjoys incorporating family elements into their games, it will also emphasize the realistic aspect of the world of Starfield.

Their previous titles, Fallout 4, allowed players to build an entire relationship from the ground up with most of their companions, and Skyrim let them get married and even had a whole DLC for adopting kids, getting married, building a home for their family, and a lot more.

So it is incredibly likely that when players finally get their hands on the game, they will be able to get married, adopt kids and pets, and interconnect with all those relationships.

Shinobi602 @shinobi602



-Accessibility: Big font mode

-No rover vehicles (jetpack is fast)

-Sell planetary data

-10% of planets have life, multiple biomes (life will vary based off biome)

-Romance: 4 Constellation crew members



Full Interview w/ Todd Howard:



Starfield constellation crew members are excellent and can be romanced

When asked if gamers can play Starfield solo without companions and crew members or if that will be a necessity, Todd Howard mentioned they could get into a romantic relationship with at least four companions. Furthermore, there are traits if players don't want to do that. He asserted:

"The companions are awesome. Our team's done a really great job with them, and there's a lot of great depth there with the main companions. But we do support situations where, if you don't want to do that, there are traits that really make you want to play by yourself. And then there are also skills that go into that, that give you special perks and bumps if you are solo."

Overall, we can expect a solid romance system in Starfield, and it's excellent for both immersion and role-playing. Moreover, depending on the choices, the companions can get angry with players. In that case, their relationship with the companion can change based on their decisions.

When questioned about if players can only romance the constellation companions or NPCs, Todd Howard answered:

"The four main constellation ones are the ones that support full quest lines for them and romance."

Furthermore, he mentioned that the crew on the players' ship could be all robots. It is important to note that nudity is conspicuously absent from the descriptions, indicating that it will likely be kept fairly under wraps. Now, as for the concept of adoption in Starfield, it's still in the dark.

As great as it is for character-building and role-playing, one of the best aspects of Bethesda Game Studios' RPGs is that players can pretty much live an entire life in their titles. And we can expect the same from Starfield.

The game is set to release on September 6, 2023, for Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

