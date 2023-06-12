Starfield system requirements revealed; requires 16 GB RAM and 125 GB SSD storage

Bethesda and Xbox shared a deep dive into the upcoming space-odyssey role-playing title Starfield, and so far, it looks to be an ambitious, truly next-gen Bethesda RPG. While the title's recommended system requirement may appear a bit steep at first glance, with 16 GB RAM and 125 GB SSD storage, it is pretty in line with other next-gen titles.

The Xbox version of the game is locked at 30fps on both Series X and Series S, albeit at 4K and 1440p, respectively. As such, it can be assumed that Todd Howards and his team at Bethesda are pushing for visual fidelity over high fps.

Be it Fallout 4 or Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (we don't talk about Fallout 76, of course), Bethesda Games are notorious for suffering from many bugs and performance issues on day 1. These are ironed out afterward with subsequent patches.

Hopefully, Starfield will break that pattern. Furthermore, one only wishes it won't be another Star Wars Jedi Survivor situation, a good game held back by its poor performance.

What PC specs will I need for Starfield? (System requirements)

The minimum and recommended PC specs for the game are as follows:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Bethesda is suggesting a GTX 1070Ti, an upper-midrange card from almost six years ago, as a minimum. The system requirements are quite well designed to possibly run smoothly on lower-end systems.

How much RAM will Starfield need?

Starfield recommends 16 GB of RAM to play the game on PC. The requirement is the same for both minimum and recommended settings. 16 GB of RAM has become a standard with this generation of titles, and as such, it is no surprise that the game requires the same.

How many gigabytes is Starfield?

Starfield recommends 125 GB of free SSD storage space for the game. Considering the massive size of the title and how in-depth Bethesda has seemingly developed the RPG experience, 125 GB is quite justifiable as a size for the game.

Starfield Xbox graphics settings

The game is launching exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Developed by Bethesda, it is the studio's first original IP in 25 years since Elder Scrolls and Fallout and is the first game since the Xbox's acquisition.

In a recent interview by IGN, Todd Howards shared the details regarding the game's performance on Xbox. The game will be locked at 30fps, with the Series S targeting 1440p and the Series X 4K. When asked about the decision to lock it at 30fps, Howards shared,

I think it'll come as no surprise, given our previous games, what we go for, always these huge, open worlds, fully dynamic, hyper detail where anything can happen. And we do want to do that. It's 4K in the X. It's 1440 on the S. We do lock it at 30, because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don't want to sacrifice any of it.

Is Starfield 30 fps on Xbox Series X|S?

The game is locked at 30fps on the Xbox Series X|S. The resolution on Series X is 4K, and on Series S, it's 1440p. The game launches on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will also be available on Game Pass day 1.

