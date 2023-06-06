Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1070 and 1070 Ti

Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to release Diablo 4 as its latest entry in the action-adventure series under the Role Playing Games (RPG) genre. Players equipped with Nvidia’s GTX 1070 or 1070 Ti graphics cards can expect a comparatively smooth gaming experience due to the game’s optimized production. However, one may have to sacrifice some graphics settings to improve the overall visual quality.
Diablo 4 has different packs, with players who pre-ordered the Deluxe edition able to access it before its official release. The title's graphics assets are easily noticed as the overall vibrancy and quality have stepped up from its prequels.
Fortunately, the basic system requirements are fairly low, and 1070 owners can play the game at medium 1080p settings. This article highlights the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1070 and 1070 Ti.
Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1070
The Nvidia GTX 1070 was one of the most powerful graphics cards of its era and still performs exceptionally. It can run Diablo 4 at higher settings without any hiccups.
Players can utilize the settings listed below for a smooth gaming experience.
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Player preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1070 Ti
The 1070 Ti takes it one step further with better performance and more raw power to render graphics-heavy assets. Players can turn up a few of the settings to experience the world of Diablo 4 without distortion issues.
Here are the optimal settings for a 1070 Ti at a 1080p resolution.
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Player preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
It is important to note that these settings can be tweaked according to the player's needs. While the 1070 and 1070 Ti can run the game at high settings, dialing down some settings for a consistent frame rate is recommended. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings guides.