Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1070 and 1070 Ti

Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to release Diablo 4 as its latest entry in the action-adventure series under the Role Playing Games (RPG) genre. Players equipped with Nvidia’s GTX 1070 or 1070 Ti graphics cards can expect a comparatively smooth gaming experience due to the game’s optimized production. However, one may have to sacrifice some graphics settings to improve the overall visual quality.

Diablo 4 has different packs, with players who pre-ordered the Deluxe edition able to access it before its official release. The title's graphics assets are easily noticed as the overall vibrancy and quality have stepped up from its prequels.

Fortunately, the basic system requirements are fairly low, and 1070 owners can play the game at medium 1080p settings. This article highlights the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1070 and 1070 Ti.

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1070

The Nvidia GTX 1070 was one of the most powerful graphics cards of its era and still performs exceptionally. It can run Diablo 4 at higher settings without any hiccups.

Players can utilize the settings listed below for a smooth gaming experience.

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Player preference

Player preference Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1070 Ti

The 1070 Ti takes it one step further with better performance and more raw power to render graphics-heavy assets. Players can turn up a few of the settings to experience the world of Diablo 4 without distortion issues.

Here are the optimal settings for a 1070 Ti at a 1080p resolution.

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Player preference

Player preference Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

It is important to note that these settings can be tweaked according to the player's needs. While the 1070 and 1070 Ti can run the game at high settings, dialing down some settings for a consistent frame rate is recommended. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings guides.

