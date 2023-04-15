5 best Nvidia RTX graphics cards for 1080p gaming in 2023

1080p gaming continues to be the most popular budget option today. Most entry-level hardware available on the market can run games at this resolution.

Every RTX 30 series card can max out most AAA titles without a hiccup. Thus, it's no surprise that as Ray Tracing becomes mainstream, most gamers opt for the latest cards to play next-gen games with.

However, choosing the best value-for-money offering among the three generations of Nvidia RTX graphics cards can be a daunting process. There are a ton of offerings — both budget and high-end — that are equally impressive.

This article aims to help gamers narrow down their options depending on their budget. It is worth noting that the lower barrier of entry into the RTX lineup for 1080p gaming might be quite high. Thus, gamers will have to spend at least a couple hundred bucks to get their hands on some powerful hardware.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Nvidia RTX graphics cards that have made 1080p gaming cheaper than ever

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super ($220-$235)

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super was launched as a mid-cycle refresh to the popular entry-level 2060 back in 2019. With a bumped-up CUDA core count and slightly faster memory, this GPU was a solid $300 competition.

Even almost four years after its launch, the card can play almost all modern AAA titles at 1080p without breaking a sweat. Although it has been discontinued by Nvidia, gamers can pick one from the used market.

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super CUDA cores 2176 RT cores 34 Memory size and type 256-bit 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 175W

Currently, the Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super sells for around $220 on eBay, making it the best RTX graphics card to opt for on a budget.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($285)

Nvidia launched the RTX 3050 in early 2022 as an entry-level graphics card for gamers to enjoy features like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. It was initially priced at $300.

However, following the launch of the newer and faster RTX 40 series lineup, the GPU has been discounted to $285. This makes it a solid option for 1080p gamers who don't want to shell out a month's paycheck on their rig. The graphics card is available for even less in the used market.

Nvidia RTX 3050 CUDA cores 2560 RT cores 20 Memory size and type 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 130W

It is worth noting that the RTX 3050 isn't the fastest graphics card in its price range. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is both cheaper and faster. Thus, gamers who want a solid bang for their buck shouldn't opt for this card.

3) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 ($359)

The RTX 3060 is among the most popular graphics cards from the Ampere lineup. It is built for 1080p gaming without compromises and delivers on the promise. Gamers can even crank up the resolution to 1440p in some games and still maintain a decent playable framerate.

The GPU is much faster than its last-gen counterpart. With 12 GB of VRAM, it will remain relevant for at least another couple of years to come.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti CUDA cores 3584 RT cores 28 Memory size and type 192-bit 12 GB GDDR6 TDP 170W

The RTX 3060 was originally introduced for $329. However, even almost a year after its release, the card still sells over its MSRP.

The cheapest RTX 3060 is currently listed for $359 on Newegg. Thus, gamers will have to shell out a ton of money if they want to get their hands on some premium 1080p gaming hardware from Team Green.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($419)

The RTX 3060 Ti is the best-selling Nvidia RTX GPU ever launched in the last five years. It packs decent performance and pricing in one. The card can handle multiple games at up to 4K without hiccups. Thus, it is no surprise that gamers are lining up to get their hands on the premium 60-class lineup.

The GPU was built for 1080p gaming without compromises. Two and a half years after its launch, it can still max out every video game at the resolution without dropping below 30 FPS.

The card is a solid option for competitive gamers. Games like Valorant and PUBG can be played at well over 100 FPS while running at FHD.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti CUDA cores 4864 RT cores 38 Memory size and type 256-bit 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 200W

The RTX 3060 Ti, however, will cost gamers a pretty penny. It was launched with a price tag of $399. Today, the cheapest model is listed for $419. Thus, gamers need to have a solid budget to pair this premium 1080p gaming card with their next rig.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 ($499)

The RTX 3070 wasn't built for 1080p gaming. However, it delivers a solid performance at the resolution. Almost every video game runs at sky-high framerates in resolution. This makes it a solid high-end option for playing at today's most popular resolution.

The graphics card is available for its launch MSRP of $499 at leading retail stores. Those with about $1000 to spend on their new gaming system can get this GPU to get solid performance for a couple of years to come.

Nvidia RTX 3070 CUDA cores 5888 RT cores 46 Memory size and type 256-bit 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 220W

The RTX 3070 was recently replaced by the newly launched RTX 4070. Thus, it should be discounted in the coming weeks. High-end 1080p gaming is about to get even cheaper pretty soon.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

