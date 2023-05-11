5 best graphics cards with 8 GB VRAM (2023)

8 GB VRAM continues to be one of the most popular options among graphics card buyers around the world. The trend began back in 2016 with the Nvidia GTX 1070 and 1080 GPUs. To this day, multiple graphics cards with a similar memory buffer have made their way into the market.

It is worth noting that 8 GB of video memory is quickly falling out of fashion as games keep getting more demanding. Unless you are cash-strapped or the graphics card is a very powerful pixel powerhouse, like the RTX 3070 Ti, opt for at least 12 GB VRAM.

In this list, we have compiled the names of the best graphics cards with 8GB VRAM. There's something for everyone, starting from sub-$100 GPUs to those costing a fortune.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT and other amazing graphics cards with 8 GB VRAM

1) AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB

The Radeon RX 580 isn't a new graphics card. It was launched in 2017 as a mid-range alternative to the Geforce GTX 1060.

The graphics card is based on the GCN 4th generation "Polaris" architecture. Despite its old age, it can multiple new games, especially competitive titles, at decent framerates.

AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU Polaris 20 Shading units 2304 Boost clock 1340 MHz VRAM 8 GB GDDR5 256-bit TDP 185W

The Radeon RX 580 has both a 4 GB and 8 GB VRAM variant. The higher-end model can be picked up for around $100 on eBay, making it the only 8 GB graphics card available on a tight budget. It's worth noting that the 580 uses the older GDDR5 memory standard.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050

The Geforce RTX 3050 is the cheapest entry in the Ampere lineup. The desktop variant of the card is bundled with 8 GB VRAM, which makes it more future-proof compared to the last-gen GTX 1650 and 1650 Super cards.

The RTX 3050 can play most video games at 1080p with ray tracing turned on. It even packs support for Nvidia's superior upscaling technology, DLSS 2. This vastly improves the framerates while maintaining near-to-native picture quality.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 GPU GA106 Shading units 2560 Boost clock 1777 MHz VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 130W

The RTX 3050 was launched with a hefty $299 price tag. However, following the launch of the 40 series video cards, it has been discounted to about $279. Thus, gamers building a budget PC can bundle their computer with this GPU.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

Multiple mid-range video cards from the last gen pack 8 GB VRAM. The RX 6650 XT from the RDNA 2-based lineup is one of the most powerful graphics cards with a similar memory buffer as the other GPUs on this list. It was launched as a refresher to the original RX 6600 XT in 2022 and is a direct competitor to the RTX 3060 Ti.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU Navi 23 Shading units 2048 Boost clock 2635 MHz VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 176W

Gamers can expect a solid 1080p, 1440p, and 4K UHD gaming experience from the RX 6650 XT. The GPU has been discounted to just $279 on Newegg, making it as expensive as the RTX 3050.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is Team Green's premium 1080p gaming card. The GPU is slightly more powerful than the RTX 2080 Super from the last gen. It can play most modern video games at up to 4K without running into major issues.

Nvidia launched the card with 8 GB VRAM back in late 2020, and it quickly became one of the most popular options among gamers. Today, it ranks among the best-selling graphics ever launched.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti GPU GA104 Shading units 4864 Boost clock 1665 MHz VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 200W

However, the RTX 3060 Ti will cost a pretty penny. The cheapest model is listed for $394, with most high-end offerings going up to $440. However, it is among the most powerful graphics cards that pack no more than 8 GB VRAM.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is currently the highest-end graphics card with 8 GB VRAM. The GPU was launched as a mid-cycle refresh to the 3070 in the summer of 2021 with the fastest GDDR6X memory standard. It is a great video card for playing games at 1440p and 2160p.

Bundled with support for DLSS 2 and slightly higher specs compared to the 3070, the graphics card continues to be a decent alternative to the costlier 40 series offerings.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti GPU GA104 Shading units 6144 Boost clock 1770 MHz VRAM 8 GB GDDR6X 256-bit TDP 290W

Gamers might have to spend a fortune to get their hands on this Ampere rendering powerhouse. The cheapest option is listed for $505, with multiple options going above $700.

