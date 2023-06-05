Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT are mid-range performance-class graphics cards from Team Red. The GPUs were launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti. Although slower than their Nvidia counterparts, they pack a ton of rendering prowess for playing all modern games like Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6.
The latest Diablo entry isn't very taxing on hardware and can run on some old graphics cards like the GTX 1080. Thus, the 6600 and the 6600 XT can handle it without major hiccups. With some tweaks to the settings, gamers can get high resolutions and framerates with the graphics cards in question.
In this article, we will list the best graphics option combinations and resolutions for the cards.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6600
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is built for 1080p gaming. Although gamers can push the resolution to 1440p in Diablo 4, we don't recommend this because 2K will require low settings, which isn't ideal.
The best settings at 1080p in Diablo 4 are as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a premium 1080p gaming video card from Team Red. The GPU has been massively discounted on e-commerce sites like Newegg and Amazon.
Those playing the latest Diablo game can push the resolution up to 1440p in this title. The best graphics combinations are as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
The AMD RX 6600 and the 6600 XT are great video cards for playing Diablo 4 because the new action RPG from Blizzard isn't very demanding. Gamers can have a solid experience in this title.