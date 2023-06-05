Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT are mid-range performance-class graphics cards from Team Red. The GPUs were launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti. Although slower than their Nvidia counterparts, they pack a ton of rendering prowess for playing all modern games like Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6.

The latest Diablo entry isn't very taxing on hardware and can run on some old graphics cards like the GTX 1080. Thus, the 6600 and the 6600 XT can handle it without major hiccups. With some tweaks to the settings, gamers can get high resolutions and framerates with the graphics cards in question.

In this article, we will list the best graphics option combinations and resolutions for the cards.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6600

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is built for 1080p gaming. Although gamers can push the resolution to 1440p in Diablo 4, we don't recommend this because 2K will require low settings, which isn't ideal.

The best settings at 1080p in Diablo 4 are as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920 x 1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a premium 1080p gaming video card from Team Red. The GPU has been massively discounted on e-commerce sites like Newegg and Amazon.

Those playing the latest Diablo game can push the resolution up to 1440p in this title. The best graphics combinations are as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560 x 1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

The AMD RX 6600 and the 6600 XT are great video cards for playing Diablo 4 because the new action RPG from Blizzard isn't very demanding. Gamers can have a solid experience in this title.

