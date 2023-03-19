AMD Radeon RX 6600 vs Intel Arc A750: Which is better for gaming in 2023?

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 was launched as a budget 1080p gaming card. The GPU was built to compete against the RTX 3060, which is one of the most popular cards on the market.

Historically, the 60-class performance-segment GPUs have been the most popular cards on the planet, according to the Steam Hardware Survey.

With the RX 6600, AMD is trying to tap into Nvidia's success with competitive performance and solid pricing. However, Team Red isn't alone. Intel has also launched the Arc A750 as a competitor to the RTX 3060 and the RX 6600.

In this article, we will explore the alternatives to the 3060, dissect their specs and performance, and try to find out which is the best option to choose for gaming in 2023.

Both the AMD RX 6600 and the Intel Arc A750 are superb graphics cards for playing the latest titles

Both the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and the Intel Arc A750 are pretty impressive cards on paper. A direct side-by-side comparison of the on-paper specs, however, won't be practical since the cards are based on wildly different architectures.

However, below is a list of what hardware the GPUs pack.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Intel Arc A750 Graphics processor Navi 23 DG2-512 Shading units 1792 3,584 TMUs 112 224 ROPs 64 112 Execution Units N/A 448 Tensor cores N/A 448 Compute Units 28 N/A RT cores 28 28 Base clock 1626 MHz 2050 MHz Boost clock 2044 MHz 2400 MHz TDP 132W 225W

The Arc A750 relies on beefier on-paper specs to deliver similar performances. This is because it's a first-gen product, and Intel can't utilize 100% of its underlying potential.

In addition, Intel's drivers were a mess when the graphics card launched back in 2022. However, the situation has improved over the past few months.

They are still not as stable as AMD drivers, a company that has decades of experience in this field. The drivers can utilize 100% of the card's hardware.

Performance differences

In almost every synthetic benchmark, we can see that the Intel Arc A750 takes a massive lead over the AMD card. This is because the A750 packs beefier hardware that pays off in these pure rendering tests.

However, more interestingly, we can see that the difference in the DirectX 12 benchmark is much larger than in the benchmark based on the older API.

This is because the latest Intel cards are the best optimized for workloads running on the latest application programming interface (API) from Microsoft.

The results listed below have been obtained from 3DMark's official website:

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Intel Arc A750 3DMark Fire Strike (DirectX 11) 23,481 27,668 3DMark Time Spy (DirectX 12) 8,162 12,576

This advantage also translates well to the latest video games on the market. The Arc A750 takes a clear lead over the RX 6600 and the RTX 3050.

The card is faster in almost every modern game, with some exceptions. With Warzone 2.0 and Cyberpunk 2077, the AMD card takes the lead.

Intel Arc A750 AMD Radeon RX 6600 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 Microsoft Flight Simulator 52 46 37 Cyberpunk 2077 55 61 56 Spider-Man: Miles Morales 85 81 68 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 81 108 73 Forza Horizon 5 59 51 47

Thus, we can conclude that the Arc A750 and the RX 6600 are quite close to each other in terms of performance. Their gaming performance depends on the title they are being tested for.

Pricing

The performance-segment AMD and Intel cards are quite close to each other in terms of performance. While the cheapest RX 6600 models start at around $225, the A750 will cost gamers $249 for the Limited Edition reference card. Some add-in card models can be a bit more expensive.

Thus, gamers can choose between the Arc A750 and the 6600. Both cards are almost as powerful. Although the AMD card might be a little underwhelming in synthetic benchmarks, it beats the Intel GPU in video games, as we saw in the previous section.



