Intel announced its intention to compete with giants like Nvidia and AMD in the graphics card product segment. The company released the Arc A750 and A770 on October 12, 2022, and aimed to rival hardware like the RTX 3060 and mid-tier gaming builds.

The competition in this segment is steep, as Nvidia and AMD control most of the market; however, Intel took the smart route and targeted to increase its influence over decent gaming rigs instead of competing for high-end PCs. The launch compatibility for Arc A750 was rough and has improved with driver updates and bug fixes.

This article will outline the best gaming CPUs that can be paired with the Arc A750.

Note: The choice of processor reflects the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

The Arc A750 is a mid-tier graphics card aimed at delivering the best 1080p gaming experience with the best possible settings. Intel ingrained its hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and temporal upscaling technology for optimal performance. This card has become one of the best cost-effective routes for FHD gaming and has attracted a percentage of the community.

5) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ($149.99)

AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 is among the best entry-level gaming CPUs. It offers great gaming performance, multi-core scores, and affordability for enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite titles in the best 1080p settings.

Ryzen 5 3600 Total cores 6 Total threads 12 Fabrication 7nm TDP 65 W Base frequency 3.6 GHz Boost frequency 4.2 GHz L2/L3 cache 512K (per core)/ 32MB (shared)

This processor can be flawlessly paired with Intel’s Arc A750 graphics card and gain a satisfactory gaming experience without exceeding budget. The CPU is powerful enough to handle all day-to-day tasks and traverse through core-intensive functions.

4) Intel Core i3 13100 ($149.99)

Team Blue's most recent Core i3 13100 is a viable choice for playing almost any single and multiplayer title in 1080p resolution. This quad-core processor can synergize with the Arc A750.

Intel Core i3 13100 Total cores 4 Total threads 8 Fabrication 10nm TDP 60 W Base frequency 3.4 GHz Boost frequency 4.5 GHz L2/L3 cache 1280K (per core)/ 12MB (shared)

It can produce stunning results for players satisfied with the FHD gaming experience. The 13100's consumes less power and can also be used to breeze through everyday functions due to its performance.

3) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 ($199.99)

The next item is another Team Red product which sits a few bucks above the Ryzen 5 3600. The Ryzen 5 5600 excels in gaming performance and provides users with tweaking options as it is unlocked.

Ryzen 5 5600 Total cores 6 Total threads 12 Fabrication 7nm TDP 65 W Base frequency 3.5 GHz Boost frequency 4.4 GHz L2/L3 cache 512K (per core)/ 32MB (shared)

This hexacore CPU can go above and beyond in experiencing the full might of the A750 without taking a hit on the overall build budget.

2) Intel Core i5 12400 ($219.99)

The Core i5 12400 is Team Blue's previous generation processor with 6 cores and 12 threads. The Alder lake architecture improves its single and multi-core performance, producing more gaming frames per second.

Intel Core i5 12400 Total cores 6 Total threads 12 Fabrication 10nm TDP 65 W Base frequency 2.5 GHz Boost frequency 4.4 GHz L2/L3 cache 1280K (per core)/ 18MB (shared)

It is a viable choice to pair with the A750 despite its generation gap due to the 12400’s compelling, high-performance stats and price tag.

1) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($299.99)

Last but not least, Ryzen 5 7600X is a costly maneuver but pairs seamlessly with Intel’s Arc A750. The processor might be overkill for the best 1080p gaming as it boasts one of the highest core performances in this price segment.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Total cores 6 Total threads 12 Fabrication 5nm TDP 105 W Base frequency 4.7 GHz Boost frequency 5.3 GHz L2/L3 cache 64K (per core)/ 1MB (per core)

The hexacore setup of the package enables players to run some of the most demanding triple-A titles without breaking a sweat or power draw limits.

The Arc A750 is a fresh graphics card with miles to go and prove its place in the market. However, its attractive price and ability to support FHD gaming for most modern titles have garnered a supportive community.

