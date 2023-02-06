Intel Arc A770 vs Arc A750: Which is the better choice for budget gaming in 2023?

Being high-end graphics cards from the Arc lineup, the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 are mid-range performance-segment GPUs that were launched primarily to take on the RTX 3060 and the RX 6600 graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, respectively.

Intel released these graphics cards at solid prices to compete against the offerings from Nvidia and AMD. In fact, the company recently slashed the costs of the A750 even further to make it an extremely lucrative choice.

When they were launched last year, the cards arrived with a bunch of issues, including unstable drivers, poor performance in games running on legacy APIs, and more. However, Intel's engineers seem to have ironed out most of the issues with driver updates, making the cards perform much better in comparison.

As a result, many gamers might consider buying these GPUs for a budget sub-$1,000 gaming rig. However, it's worth it to know which of these two graphics cards is the better option. There are a few more factors to consider other than just the pricing of the GPUs.

Both the Intel Arc A770 and the Arc A750 are value-for-money graphics cards

Before delving into the performance differences between these two Arc 7 GPUs, let's go over the specs of the cards. Since they're based on the same architecture, the on-paper specs gives us a solid idea of what to expect from the graphics cards.

Specs

The difference between the two Arc GPUs is relatively small on paper, as both graphics cards share the DG2-512 processor. However, under the hood, the A750 packs fewer cores, Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and ROPs.

This brings down the pricing and makes the lower-end GPU about 7% weaker than the Arc A770. According to TechPowerUp's performance aggregates, the A750 is about 7% faster than the high-end graphics card.

Intel Arc A770 Intel Arc A750 Graphics processor DG2-512 DG2-512 Cores 4,096 3,584 TMUs 256 224 ROPs 128 112 Base clock 2100 MHz 2050 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Memory size 8/16 GB 8 GB Memory type 16 Gbps GDDR6 16 Gbps GDDR6 TDP 225 W 225 W Price $329/$349 $249

It's worth noting that the Arc A750 was initially launched with a price tag of $289. However, Intel recently dropped that price to make it far more competitive with the RTX 3060 and RX 6600 cards.

Performance differences

Unfortunately, Intel drivers aren't the most optimized software on the market. Thus, there is no one metric to judge the performance difference between these two Arc cards. In certain titles, the GPUs are within 1-5% of each other, while the difference is fairly large in others.

According to the benchmarks conducted by YouTuber EDWARD Gaming, it's fairly evident that the Arc A770 and A750 are very close to each other in games like Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V, and Far Cry 6. Interestingly, the performance difference shows distinctly, even going up to 25%, in other games like The Last of Us. In Forza Horizon 5, the A750 is about 50% slower than the Arc A770.

These differences are a result of the fact that the drivers cannot fully utilize the underlying silicon. In addition, APIs have a huge role to play. Since Intel doesn't have the tech to run games on legacy APIs, games using DirectX 11 and older have to go through a translation layer. This process adds extra latency, thereby reducing framerates.

Engineers at Intel are working hard to iron out these issues, and the progress has been impressive so far, considering that the GPUs were launched just over a quarter ago. Thus, gamers can expect the major performance differences to be resolved soon.

Conclusion

In many titles, the Arc A770 and the Arc 750 are very close to each other in performance. In some games, the performance difference is huge. However, the numbers are dwindling with every driver update.

Thus, gamers can buy an Arc A750 for $249 today and call it a day. However, those willing to spend up to $350 for an Arc A770 should consider the much faster RX 6700 10 GB card.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes