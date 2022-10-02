Intel ARC A750 benchmark revealed - specs, prices, and more

Intel has confirmed its ARC A750 and A770 lineup of graphics cards. These GPUs are set to launch on October 12. With either video card, the company is targeting mainstream performance-level graphics cards.

The main competitors to the ARC A750 are the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 and the AMD Radeon RX 6600. While the Nvidia equivalent is far more expensive when compared to the $289 price tag on the A750, AMD's RX 6600 can be bought for far cheaper.

Intel officials Ryan Shrout and Tom Petersen recently revealed prices, launch dates, benchmarks, and more details on both upcoming GPUs. From the 15-minute presentation uploaded to YouTube, users can guess that the company has a lot to offer with its first-gen graphics hardware.

More details on the Intel ARC A750

The A750 and A770 promise up to 53% better performance per dollar (Image via Intel Graphics/YouTube)

The Intel ARC A750's main highlight is 42% better performance-per-dollar when compared to the RTX 3060. However, users should take this number with a grain of salt. At the bottom of the graph, Intel discloses that the median price of RTX 3060 has been taken as $418, and the average selling price was calculated on September 22 on Newegg.com.

However, a quick look at Newegg reveals that the RTX 3060 can be had for much less than $418. The Gigabyte Eagle OC dual fan variant can be snagged for as low as $325.

How does the Intel ARC A750 perform in video games?

The A750 vs RTX 3060 in Intel-optimized titles (Image via Intel Graphics/YouTube)

Intel also gave fans a look at how the A750 and the A770 will perform in video games. The first chart showcases performance against RTX 3060 in optimized titles. Intel graphics cards will perform the best in titles optimized to run well on ARC Alchemist hardware. In these titles, we see Intel beating RTX 3060 by a solid margin with a 15-20% lead.

Intel A750 vs Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 in video games (Image via Intel Graphics/YouTube)

When compared to RTX 3060 in other titles, including ones that run on DX12, DX11, and Vulcan, the performance is a mixed bag. In some titles, the Intel GPU takes the lead over the A750, while in others, the Nvidia equivalent has a significant upper hand.

Pricing of the Intel ARC A750

The ARC A750 will be launched for a competitive price of $289. The company is targeting a very competitive segment of graphics cards with both of its upcoming GPUs. The -60 GPU series has been Nvidia's highest-selling card for several generations. The GTX 1060 is still the most popular graphics card ever made.

Likewise, RTX 2060 outsold any other RTX 20 series GPU, and the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti have achieved a similar fate. Thus, there is a huge demand for these $300 graphics cards that can run 1080p games without a hiccup.

By targeting this competitive segment with their upcoming products, Intel has taken a crucial step towards ensuring their products are loved by the masses.

Conclusion

Intel's entry into the discrete graphics card market is a welcome step. Their upcoming ARC A750 and A770 graphics card will cause a ripple in the industry. If they can deliver unmatched performances within a competitive price bracket, it might make the competitors revise their steps.

