Is the Radeon RX 6600 worth buying in 2022?

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is the company's budget 1080p gaming card for the masses. This graphics card was introduced with a price tag of $329 back in October 2021. The market conditions at the time were appalling, and the card was not available anywhere at MSRP.

However, in August 2022, the RX 6600 is available at (and sometimes even below) MSRP. AMD cards have come down to MSRP much faster than Nvidia cards have. This makes the RX 6600's competitor, the RTX 3060, priced almost $90 to $100 higher.

If sold at MSRP, the RX 6600 would not really offer great value. However, a significant price difference might mean that Team Red has the advantage here.

Is the Radeon RX 6600 worth the money for 1080p gaming?

Jon Villar @JonVillarIXth

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D 8GB

#ASRock20thAnniversary #HappyBirthday Happy Birthday ASRockASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D 8GB Happy Birthday ASRockASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D 8GB#ASRock20thAnniversary #HappyBirthday https://t.co/QpVU0AXd91

The Radeon RX 6600 is very capable of handling gaming at 1080p resolution. Gamers can expect to max out their settings in almost every title and enjoy playable 60+ FPS in most games.

In terms of raw raster performance, this card is among the best products on the market to play games in 1080p. With 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD's budget competitor faces no VRAM bottlenecks in 2022.

The card can also handle ray-tracing quite well, but Nvidia's Ampere has the upper hand in handling ray-tracing workloads. Although RDNA 2's ray-tracing is not particularly sophisticated, gamers can expect a decent performance in most modern titles.

However, the RX 6600 has its fair share of caveats. The card is PCIe Gen 4 x8. Thus, users with PCIe Gen 3 systems will get their bandwidth halved. This slashes the card's performance by a decent chunk.

The Radeon RX 6600 also offers less value for money as it costs exactly as much as the RTX 3060 if the latter is available at MSRP. However, the current market conditions give AMD the advantage.

Thus, if users are in the market for a new graphics card and have around $300 to spend, the Radeon RX 6600 might be the best option.

Currently, users can pick up an RTX 3050 for the same amount, and AMD's option beats the 3050 by a significant margin. The only option in favor of the Nvidia card is DLSS. However, with FSR becoming better by the day, this will likely change in the future.

Conclusion

PCMR Warrior @warrior_pcmr i5 12400f + RX 6600 for a relative. it was a fun build that turned out awesome i5 12400f + RX 6600 for a relative. it was a fun build that turned out awesome https://t.co/OLPR7wYRHc

The Radeon RX 6600 will continue to be one of the best options in the market if it maintains the price advantage. While Nvidia's options are more powerful and generally offer more value, they are still not priced appropriately in the market.

However, readers planning to take the plunge should note that AMD's graphics cards have some issues. Their drivers occasionally face random crashes, and this might ruin the gaming experience. However, the company is putting in the effort to curb these issues. The drivers and software for AMD cards have improved by a considerable margin in 2022.

Considering all of this, the RX 6600 is one of the best options for budget gamers right now. AIB (Add In Board) manufacturers have some quality designs for this GPU, and choosing the best budget graphics card shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far