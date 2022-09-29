Can Intel's Arc A770 become the best mid-range dedicated GPU?

Intel has officially revealed the Arc A770 GPU while giving users a final launch date and price. The move comes out of the blue as the company was recently discussing the possibility of canceling its Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs.

The Arc A770 GPU will be the highest-end offering in the consumer-grade Alchemist desktop lineup aimed at gamers and content creators. The company is targeting Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT as the main competitors to this offering.

While initial leaks suggested a price tag of $449, the company has slashed the cost of the A770 by a solid margin to make PC gaming affordable again.

More details on the Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU

The A770 discrete GPU (Image via Intel)

The Arc A770 is the highest-end GPU in the Alchemist discrete lineup. The official product page of this graphics card has gone online and Intel has packed it with an impressive 16 GB of GDDR6 memory that is based on a 256 bit bus. The graphics are capable of a memory bandwidth of 560 GB/s.

The Intel Arc A770 comes with 32 Xe cores, 32 ray tracing units, 8 render slices, 512 Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) Engines and 512 Vector Engines. The graphics card has a clock speed of 2100 MHz and has a power draw of 225 W.

It also supports DirectX 12 Ultimate and has a total of four display outputs.

AIB partner designs of the A770 and A750 GPUs

188号 @momomo_us

Intel Arc A770 / A750

cool3c.com/article/183159 GUNNIR / ASRockIntel Arc A770 / A750 GUNNIR / ASRockIntel Arc A770 / A750cool3c.com/article/183159 https://t.co/4JaOc3oBJN

On paper, the Arc A770 seems like a solid card. AIB partners have showcased custom board designs for this GPU alongside the Intel reference card design. Gunnir showcased a three-fan two-slot A770 card, while ASRock has unveiled their A770 Phantom Gaming and A750 Challenger card.

These partner cards are currently being showcased at Intel's Innovation event. They will be made available for purchase once the graphics cards hit the market. Intel has officially given us a release date for the A770 GPU and customers can now begin ordering the best of Alchemist discrete starting October 12. However, the community is still awaiting a release date for the mid-range A750.

Pricing of the Arc A770 GPU

KIRNEILL @KIRNEILL



Intel Arc A770 GPU

Available October 12th (Same date as NVIDIA )

Starting at $329 Intel Graphics Card has arrived!Intel Arc A770 GPUAvailable October 12th (Same date as NVIDIAStarting at $329 Intel Graphics Card has arrived!Intel Arc A770 GPUAvailable October 12th (Same date as NVIDIA😲)Starting at $329 https://t.co/8AN18WpVpK

Apart from using sheer processing power to beat the competition, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger made it clear that the main goal was to make products that users can afford. According to him, graphics card pricing has become ridiculously expensive in such a short span of time. Thus, Intel is trying to revive traditional GPU pricing with the new Arc Discrete lineup.

The company is launching the A770 at a competitive price of $330. Both the Radeon RX 6650 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti are more expensive.

Conclusion

ASRock custom board designs of A770 and A750 GPUs (Image via @momomo_us / Twitter)

With competitive pricing, Intel is taking a more subtle approach at beating the competition. Instead of opting for a hot and loud flagship offering to take the performance crown, the company is creating a customer-friendly route that can go far enough to establish Team Blue as one of the biggest players in the discrete GPU lineup.

The company is expected to provide more details on their upcoming GPU models on the second day of Intel Innovation, which is today. More information on Arc A750, including pricing and availability, is awaited.

However, the launch of Arc Discrete is lining up with the RTX 40 series and RX 7000 GPUs. These new and improved GPUs push the boundaries of rendering performance. Thus, as estimated by several industry leaders, Team Blue might face disappointing sales success with Arc GPUs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far