Intel Alchemist price leak hints at the GPUs being sold for a loss to "save face"

So far, Intel Alchemist's prices have yet to be revealed by the company, but thanks to community leaks, enthusiasts might have an idea of what's to come. There is a widespread perception that the company might be selling their cards at a loss or marginal profits to save face.

As dominant as Intel has been over the years, the GPU market is completely new to them. It has been monopolized by Nvidia and AMD, who already have a stellar line of devices existing in the market. If the leaks turn out to be true, consumers could benefit greatly as the Intel Alchemist variants will be priced very competitively.

Intel Alchemist can provide a budget-friendly option to gaming enthusiasts without giving up on quality

The recent leak comes from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, who provided a healthy dosage of speculation about the prices of different variants of Intel Alchemist cards. While he didn't state the exact numbers, a range was given for all the upcoming GPUs.

A380 6GB: $129-$179

A580 8 GB : $249-$299

A750 8GB: $289-$349

A770 8GB: $319-$399

A770 16GB: $349-$449

If any variant sells at the lower price in that range, that would point to a financial loss for Intel, so things aren't looking very positive. The provided ranges are based on approximations from the prices of bulk orders.

Moreover, the OEM suppliers could be briefed about Intel Alchemist in the coming days. This will include what Intel plans for its products, and there could also be a small volume launch in the first portion of October.

Rumors also suggest that Intel Alchemist will largely be used in OEMs, and suppliers like Dell are attempting to validate it. The A580 could become the most popular choice, and the A380 could break even at best if the rumored prices turn out to be accurate.

The Alchemist series will largely be low-end GPUs that will mostly or entirely be used in OEMs, but this is certainly subject to change. It could possibly be unpleasant news for gaming enthusiasts looking for some interesting and cheaper alternatives to what AMD and Nvidia offer.

More importantly, the competition might have affected Intel's pricing as well since it has to face competition from the RTX 6650 XT which ships for less than $300. Unless Intel undercuts its prices, it may likely be outcompeted by what its rivals offer.

When Intel announced the Arc Alchemist, it swiftly gained traction amongst gamers. Over the past several years, the tech giant has focused only on building processors for the bulk of PCs worldwide, dominating the market throughout that period. Arc is its very first foray into the dedicated graphics or GPU market.

