How Dell is helping amateur players in India rise up the ranks and create a name in the Valorant industry

Dell has announced the Dell Futurist Gaming tournament for Valorant. Being one of the most prominent PC hardware manufacturers and the parent company of Alienware, Dell has been creating opportunities for the growth of esports.

Dell Futurist Gaming is developing a space where youngsters are encouraged to develop opportunities to convert their passion for gaming into a profession. Dell has also organized a masterclass for the players, where professional esports players will help them develop competitive skills and a deeper understanding of Valorant.

The Dell Futurist campaign expands across different subjects, from Gaming to Music to Digital Art to sustainable technology. Across each of these domains, Dell is leveraging social media, mentors, and an intricate network of current Dell Campassadors to act as an enabler of new-age career options and work as a springboard for the youth to make their passion their career.

Dell Futurist Gaming Challenge and Valorant masterclass

The Dell Futurist campaign currently spans over 540 affiliated colleges and 920 active Campassadors in 270 cities with 1.2 million engaged students.

Over the last year, the competitive Valorant community in India has blossomed to be massive. There are multiple professional esports teams in India, as well as organizers hosting top-tier esports tournaments regularly.

In partnership with The Esports Club, Dell is organizing Dell Futurist Gaming for Valorant to encourage amateur players to step into the world of professional esports and rise the ranks to create a name in the Valorant industry. More than 200 teams are participating in the Dell Futurist Gaming Tournament.

Dell has partnered with the world-renowned esports organization Team Liquid for the Dell Futurist Gaming Valorant tournament. Famed esports personalities such as Professional player Jonas “AvarageJonas” Navarsete, Coach Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, and Analyst Jake “Bacon9” Lloyd will be closely involved with the tournament. So will Indian talent Ankit “V3nom” Panth from Team Brutality.

Dell has also organized a masterclass with the Valorant roster of Team Liquid, one of the top esports teams in the world. The pros will discuss the game’s mechanics, from agent roles and maps to utility and economy management, with the players.

The mentoring session with The Team Liquid Valorant roster will guide players to think like professional players during matchmaking and develop a better understanding of the game’s mechanics.

Over the last decade, esports in India has grown to be one of the biggest industries. Organizations are recruiting talented and skilled players to participate and represent India in international tournaments. Dell Futurist Gaming is developing a space where youngsters are encouraged to create opportunities to convert their passion for gaming into a profession.

