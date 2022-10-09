5 best CPUs for Intel Arc A750

Intel will launch its upcoming Intel Arc A750 GPU on October 12 alongside the Arc A770 and the RTX 4090. This GPU is targeted at a budget-performance-focused audience. Intel has priced this upcoming graphics card at $289 and above.

The A750 will come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. According to the company, this graphics card provides a much better performance per dollar metric when compared to the much costlier RTX 3060.

Aside from the Limited Edition reference video card, the A750 will also be available from a bunch of third-party AIB partners. The list includes MSI, ASRock, Gunnir, Acer, and more.

The A750 GPU is mainly targeted at 1080p gaming with the highest settings possible. The video card also comes with support for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and Intel's temporal upscaling technology, XeSS. Thus, many gamers are willing to bet their money on this cost-effective FHD gaming solution.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

A guide to choosing the best CPUs for the Intel Arc A750

5) Intel Core i3 12100 ($134)

The Intel Core i3 12100 processor (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i3 12100 is a great quad-core chip for entry level and budget gaming in 2022. The processor proves that four cores are enough to handle any game's workload to date.

When coupled with the RTX 3060-killer Intel Arc A750, players can expect a decent 1080p gaming performance out of the chip. Intel also sells an iGPU-less variant of the latest Core i3 that will save users a few more bucks.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 ($199)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 is a slightly cut-down version of the $300 5600X processor launched in 2020. This chip has exceptional gaming performance, and at $200, it is one of the best that money can buy. Users who will be picking up the Arc A750 GPU can opt for the six-core Ryzen 5 5600 processor.

Materiel.net @materielnet 𝐏𝐂 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐁



AMD Ryzen 5 5600

GeForce RTX 3060

SSD NVMe 1 To

16 Go DDR4



bit.ly/3rrU7Pd 𝐏𝐂 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐁AMD Ryzen 5 5600GeForce RTX 3060SSD NVMe 1 To16 Go DDR4 👀 𝐏𝐂 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐁 👊 AMD Ryzen 5 5600👊 GeForce RTX 3060👊 SSD NVMe 1 To👊 16 Go DDR4👉 bit.ly/3rrU7Pd https://t.co/1GoxVkhH09

3) Intel Core i5 12400 ($199)

The Intel Core i5 12400 processor (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 12400 is a solid six-core and twelve-threaded processor from Intel. This chip benefits from the improved Alder Lake architecture, which boosts its single-core and multi-core performance levels. Currently, it is the best $200 processor on the market.

Thus, gamers who are looking for a good, cost-effective yet high-performance chip for their Arc A750 GPUs can opt for the 12400.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($299)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor (Image via AMD)

AMD recently launched their all-new Ryzen 7000 processor in the market. Currently, the Ryzen 5 7600X is a six-core offering in this lineup. This chip comes with a great single-core performance that helps gamers run some of the latest AAA titles with unmatched performance levels.

The Ryzen 5 7600X can outperform the Core i9 12900K in terms of gaming performance. Thus, this processor is a great option for gamers who want to get 100% from their PCs.

1) Intel Core i5 12600K ($320)

The Intel Core i5 12600K processor (Image via Intel)

Although the 10-core Core i5 12600K is a bit slower than the Ryzen 5 7600X listed above in terms of gaming performance, it is a better all-rounder. Ryzen 7000 has been ridiculed for being extremely expensive after considering the increased prices of motherboards, cooling, and DDR5 memory. The 12600K walks gamers around that problem.

Anthony @TheGalox_ Very impressive to see a intel core i5 12600K ($320) beating a Ryzen 9 5950X ($799) in gaming Very impressive to see a intel core i5 12600K ($320) beating a Ryzen 9 5950X ($799) in gaming https://t.co/A0L8MU9ZH8

This chip comes with support for older and cheaper DDR4 RAM, and has a wider collection of motherboards to choose from. Its performance is also within 5% of the Ryzen 5 7600X. All this makes the 12600K a great CPU to pair with the Intel Arc A750 GPU.

Poll : 0 votes