5 best CPUs for Intel Arc A770

Intel will launch its A770 graphics card as part of its upcoming Arc Alchemist lineup on October 12. This GPU is available in two variants, one with 8 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. The company is mainly targeting the Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB and AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB video cards with this offering.

The Arc A770 8 GB is priced aggressively at $329 with the 16 GB variant starting from $349. Reviews have showcased that this GPU is capable of handling 1080p gaming in ultra settings and 1440p games in medium settings without a hiccup. The graphics card will also be sold by some third-party AIB partners like MSI, ASRock, Acer, Gunnir, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

A guide to choosing the best CPUs for the Intel Arc A770

5) Intel Core i5 12400 ($199)

The Intel Core i5 12400 (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 12400 is a great value-for-money chip to pair with the Intel Arc A770 GPU. This CPU is based on the improved Alder Lake architecture that utilizes a smaller Intel 7 10 nm lithography and comes with much better single-core and multi-core performance metrics when compared to the last-gen 11400.

The Core i5 12400 comes with six cores and 12 threads, has a base clock of 3.50 GHz, and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.40 GHz. Overall, it is a great chip for mid-range 1080p to 1440p gaming.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($299)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (Image via AMD)

Priced at $300, the Ryzen 5 7600X trades blows with the Intel equivalent, the Core i5 12600K. AMD changed their game with the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series and the 5600X is capable of exceptional single-core performance metrics.

This chip is capable of beating the Core i9 12900K in several video games. Overall, the 7600X is a great option to be paired with the upcoming Intel Arc A770 GPU.

3) Intel Core i5 12600K ($320)

The Intel Core i5 12600K (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 12600K is a weaker chip when compared to the $300 Ryzen 5 7600X listed above. However, some key factors lead to its higher ranking. The list includes wider motherboard support, including availability of cheaper options, support for cheaper DDR4 memory, and a nominal performance difference.

This makes the 12600K a lot cheaper, albeit slightly slower than the 7600X. This makes it a great option for the Arc A770.

2) Intel Core i7 12700K ($450)

The Intel Core i7 12700K (Image via Intel)

The Core i7 12700K is a high-end processor in the Alder Lake lineup. It comes with 12 cores (8P+4E) and 20 threads. The processor has a base clock of 3.60 GHz and can turbo up to 5.00 GHz.

Although the 12700K can be considered a bit of an overkill for the Intel Arc A770, this chip can extract the GPU's full potential. Overall, users looking for a high-end CPU can easily opt for this option.

1) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D ($449)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the world's best gaming processor. Despite the high-end Ryzen 7000 series chips outperforming this CPU, the processor has a lot of key benefits over AMD options.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is almost as fast as the newly launched 12-core 7900X. However, this CPU is based on the older AM4 platform. This means it can be paired with any standard B450 motherboard, now that they are available for less than $100. The CPU also supports DDR4 memory, which will help users save a few extra bucks.

All of these benefits make 5800X3D a great option to pair with the Intel Arc A770 GPU.

