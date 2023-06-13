Starfield brings back the most annoying NPC from Oblivion

Starfield Direct has instilled confidence amongst fans who were clamoring for more details as it comprised of an hour-long showcase that delved into every aspect of the game. From the extensive ship-customization options to a robust base-building, fans have a lot to look forward to. However, the appearance of a familiar character also garnered much attention.

Fans caught a glimpse of Adoring Fan, who was one of the most annoying NPC featured in Oblivion. It will be interesting to see his portrayal in the sci-fi universe of Starfield, and based on the small look in the deep-dive video, it seems like he will live up to his reputation of annoying players.

Who is the Adoring Fan showcased in Starfield?

While the major highlight of Starfield is space exploration, the recent showcase grabbed some attention owing to Adoring Fan's reveal. He was a part of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and players encountered him after successfully completing the combat arena. The core reward for beating it was attaining the Global Champion title, but this NPC was the other part of the reward.

The feature that made him annoying was his lack of support in combat situations. He had a tendency to elope when players were engaged in a battle, which rendered having him as a companion a futile endeavor. Many fans also remember him due to his distinct hairstyle.

Starfield will launch with a plethora of amazing features and gameplay mechanics, which will aid players in their space-faring journey; one of the best ones is the ability to have crew members. Every member has their own set of abilities and fans are wondering how this NPC will lend a hand.

Based on the quick look from the trailer, he runs towards them while admiring their bravery. He possesses skills like Weight Lifting, Scavenging, and Concealment, which can be seen on the right side of the screen.

The Adoring Fan and the stats associated with him (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

This game offers a variety of options during character creation, one of which is the provision to select a background for the character and assign traits. Opting for the Hero Worshipped trait might increase the chance of meeting the Adoring Fan.

Lead Animator Rick Vicens further stated in the video that Adoring Fan can even join players' crew and pamper them with gifts. Based on his history, fans are speculating whether or not he will perform his tasks, and if he does give gifts, will they have any robust use.

the fact that Starfield has its own adoring fan voiced by the same guy is like a bigger selling point to me than any of the actual combat gameplay so far

The majority of the community is excited to see this character return in another Bethesda title, and one of them had the following to say on Twitter:

Starfield is fortunately on track to be released on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X/S and PC only. Those excited about this game can check out this article that highlights its five best major features worth looking out for.

