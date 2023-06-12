Prince of Persia The Lost Crown new gameplay trailer revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2023

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown was a surprise announcement back at Summer Games Fest, and Ubisoft Forward 2023 shares a new glimpse at the stylized take on the beloved franchise. One must note this new title is a side-scrolling action game, and the art style is quite vibrant, making it stand out from other Prince of Persia games.

This new trailer shed some more light on what to expect gameplay-wise and how exactly the new powers will come into play. The game is set in a mythological version of Persia, and the events unravel in the Mount Qaf region.

When is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown releasing?

Fans can rejoice as Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has a release date, and it comes out on January 18, 2024. While it is still far away, having a concrete release date is a positive sign.

Players take control of Sargon and will be a part of his journey from being a beginner or a novice at combat to becoming a veteran sword-wielding acrobat. The gameplay trailer revealed more about the weapons and abilities one can leverage to tackle enemies.

Some mythical creatures will test players' combat skills along with their ability to use gameplay mechanics like Time Powers to their advantage. The game will also comprise many puzzle-solving elements that will also require skillful use of Time Powers.

Along with dual-wielding swords, the protagonist also uses a bow against several enemies. The trailer also depicts him harnessing a mysterious power to unleash an explosion which can be an ultimate attack. Skillful gamers can juggle enemies in the air and unleash combos too.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown platforms and editions

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will release on all major platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Amazon Luna, and last-generation consoles, Xbox One and PS4. Furthermore, avid fans can pre-order the game from Ubisoft's official website. It will be available in two variants Standard and Deluxe Editions.

The following items are included in the Deluxe Edition:

Immortals Outfit

Prosperity Bird Amulet

Digital Adventure Guide

Three days early access

Ubisoft Forward 2023 will feature more announcements regarding games like XDefiant, Assassins Creed Mirage, and more.

