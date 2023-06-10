XDefiant official reveal date announced: Expected release date, Open Beta, and more

XDefiant will be officially revealed at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, 2023. Previously, the game underwent a closed beta testing phase starting on April 13, 2023, and ending on April 23, 2023. During the closed beta, fans of the title got to explore everything that the game had to offer, including various factions from the Ubisoft universe, a total of 14 maps, four game modes, a plethora of weapons, and more.

The beta received overwhelming support from the community. However, since then, news about the game has subsided. Fortunately, fans anticipating its launch can now look forward to the upcoming Ubisoft event to learn more about the game's future.

When is XDefiant expected to release?

Details on XDefiant's release date are vague at the moment. However, previously, Ubisoft hinted that the game would be launching before March 31, 2024, right after the closed beta ended. That's a huge time window, and the title could go live anytime in between. That said, fans can expect the announcement of the release date for the game in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event.

As soon as the event was announced, speculations ran wild in the community. Fans have come up with their own expected release dates for the title. Some gamers on Twitter are of the opinion that the title will go live on August 2023, while others believe the title to launch in the holiday season later this year. But these are mere speculations, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Hence, fans looking forward to the official launch of XDefiant are advised to tune in to the Ubisoft Forward event.

When is XDefiant open beta expected to go live, and how to join the beta?

As for the open beta dates for XDefiant, the details aren't confirmed yet. However, the community expects an open beta right after the game's reveal at Ubisoft Forward. Once it goes live, fans can participate in the beta testing from their Ubisoft Connect client on PC. Console users will be able to download the demo from their console's respective store, i.e., PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users and Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players.

This is all there is to know about XDefiant's potential release and open beta dates at the moment. The game's closed beta phase earned the trust of many players in the community, with many looking forward to its launch. Although the closed beta wasn't without its issues, developers were quick to address them, and fans quickly got attached to the arcade-styled gameplay it delivers.

Poll : 0 votes