XDefiant PS5 patch addresses connection issues, Xbox and PC updates coming soon

XDefiant recently dropped an update for PlayStation 5 (PS5) that addresses the game's connection issues on the platform. Ever since the closed beta went live, players around the world have frequently complained about connection issues. While the problem was specific to a single platform, Ubisoft is addressing the issue on the PS5 first, with Xbox and PC patches next in line.

The closed beta for XDefiant went live on April 13, 2023. During this beta testing phase, players can access 14 maps, five factions, and many weapons. Players that were fortunate enough to play the beta version of the game will also have access to a limited-time Battle Pass that delivers 10 items for use in-game. The beta will conclude on April 23, 2023.

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant We have deployed a patch to PlayStation 5 that should help with *most* connection issues. PlayStation 5 players can play now!



We are still working to patch Xbox Series X|S as soon as we can. Xbox servers will still be disabled and will show a VICTOR error message.



XDefiant recently tweeted details pertaining to their latest patch. This update is targeted at PS5 systems and resolves "most" connection issues players are facing on the platform.

But that wasn't all. The developers also mentioned that they are working on a patch for the Xbox Series S/X. During this time, Xbox servers will be down, and players trying to go online in the game will be greeted with a 'VICTOR' error message.

If players come across this error, they need not worry, as the servers are being kept offline so that the developers can work on fixing the connection problems. They mentioned that they are also working on resolving other issues reported by players, such as the broken progression system.

Regardless of how much time a player invests in the game, their profile and weapons will not level up in this scenario. Additionally, their progress in the time-limited Battle Pass will also be halted.

Connection problems have been prevalent in the game since Day 1 of the closed beta, with many players unable to find matches or lobbies. A few also reported not being able to enter the game due to server-related problems.

XDefiant is a free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft. At its core, the game is a competitive arena shooter where players pick characters from different factions with unique abilities and ultras.

While abilities can help players perform their roles in the game, it is the ultras that can change the tides of the match. These factions are drawn from different Ubisoft worlds, including games like Far Cry 6 and Splinter Cell.

