How to get XDefiant closed beta key

XDefiant's closed beta phase is currently underway. Players can get their hands on all 14 maps, weapons, and factions (with the exception of Dedsec). It went live on April 13, 2023, at 10 AM PT and will conclude on April 23, 2023, at 10 AM PT. However, not everyone can access the beta at the moment. Being a closed beta, only a lucky few will be able to get their hands on the game.

XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft. The game is a competitive arena shooter that allows players to take advantage of the abilities of different factions to emerge as victors. The shooter title relies heavily on gunplay and teamwork to win a match.

With so many exciting features, players that wish to give the game a try ahead of its launch will have to enroll themselves in the closed beta. This article will take a closer look at the different ways fans can get access to XDefiant's closed beta test.

Everything that fans need to know about getting XDefiant's closed beta keys

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant



Let us break it down for you so you can get into the action! Want to know how you can get access to the XDefiant Closed Beta?Let us break it down for you so you can get into the action! Want to know how you can get access to the XDefiant Closed Beta? Let us break it down for you so you can get into the action! 👍 https://t.co/rQMhusi6X6

At the moment, only players using PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can access the beta. To qualify for this limited-time program, players will have to register on the official XDefiant website. If they are lucky, they will be enrolled and will be able to play the game directly. However, this isn't the only way one can access the closed beta.

Players can also get the closed beta keys by watching the XDefiant partnered streamers on Twitch. They will have to watch the streams for at least 30 minutes to qualify for a drop. It is worth noting that users must have their Twitch accounts set up correctly so that they can receive drops. Console users must link their Ubisoft Connect account to their console.

All content available in the closed beta test

As for the Factions, currently, the following are accessible:

Libertad

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

DedSec Faction is currently locked and will be accessible later during the beta.

When it comes to maps, players can access all 14 maps directly. They are:

Attica Heights

Arena

DUMBO

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Currently, only the unranked playlists are live and they include:

Escort

Zone Control

Domination

Occupy

This is all there is to know about XDefiant's limited-time closed beta testing phase. Players who play the beta will not only get access to everything the game has to offer ahead of its release but will also reap rewards for their time. They can earn two character skins, one player card, one emoji, and six weapon skins.

Once earned, they can be used instantly and will carry over to future beta test phases and the release.

