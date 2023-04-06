Ubisoft's XDefiant closed beta official release date revealed, hands-on preview, and more coming soon

Ubisoft is set to introduce a brand new first-person shooter (FPS) title called XDefiant, with its official closed beta. The title is set to be an arena shooter which will bring a variety of unique heroes together alongside their special kits and abilities.

About a year ago, Ubisoft officially announced XDefiant as a title in progress with no release date window. Fast forward to 2023, Ubisoft will launch the first-ever closed beta for the IP on April 13, 2023.

The first look for the title held the Tom Clancy tag initially, making fans think that Ubisoft would tag another franchise for Clancy's video game titles. However, the upcoming hero-based shooter is a Ubisoft original, as the developers dropped the tag.

XDefiant is set to launch its closed beta in April 2023

The title has been a work in progress for almost two years now. Ubisoft has finally decided to give it a specific date when fans can get their hands on the hero-based shooter and try the game out for themselves. That being said, how players across the community will receive the game is yet to be seen.

Ubisoft's past titles, like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, had a rather rough start as players took a while to catch up on the hero-based Operator system. However, XDefiant may have the potential to do things differently. With a hero-based feature incorporated within the title, fans may experience a unique take that may differ from the usual Ubisoft experience.

Fans are yet to know what the game might bring to the table with its release. The developers have already shared a fair amount of information in the past as they disclosed the factions that will be making their way into the title. That being said, Ubisoft has shared no other details regarding the characters.

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant



The session begins February 16th at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET and ends February 19th at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET



Check out our newest blog for more details!

playxdefiant.com/InsiderSession… XDefiant is back, and we're kicking 2023 off with our much-anticipated Cross-Play Insider Sessions!The session begins February 16th at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET and ends February 19th at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ETCheck out our newest blog for more details! XDefiant is back, and we're kicking 2023 off with our much-anticipated Cross-Play Insider Sessions! The session begins February 16th at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET and ends February 19th at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET 📅Check out our newest blog for more details! 👉 playxdefiant.com/InsiderSession… https://t.co/t0u2m2KQgp

Hands-on preview and upcoming feedback

It has been an exciting wait for all Ubisoft fans as they waited for the title to arrive since its announcement in 2021. With over a year's anticipation, fans will finally get to try out the title on April 13, 2023.

Sportskeeda was lucky to get their hands on XDefiant recently, thanks to Ubisoft. With a fair amount of time invested, we look forward to sharing our opinions on the upcoming hero-shooter in the coming days. Tune into Sportskeeda Esports for more updates regarding XDefiant.

Poll : 0 votes