The Four Factions of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Ubisoft recently unveiled the latest game in the Tom Clancy universe, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

XDefiant is the newest Tom Clancy series since 2016’s The Division. The 6v6 free-to-play game brings together factions, who are representatives of different classes, from different franchises under the Tom Clancy banner to fight it out in the arena.

Introducing Tom Clancy's #XDefiant, a free-to-play, fast-paced arena FPS from Ubisoft San Francisco.



Visit https://t.co/nvT05LZSEE to watch the full reveal and register for a chance to play early!

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant was first teased yesterday along with some leaked gameplay. With a full reveal, the game certainly looks interesting and has captured the attention of fans.

The different Factions of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant consists of original characters from 4 different factions, from different Tom Clancy games. The Factions are as follows:

The Echelon (Splinter Cell) - Support

The Third Echelon was a top-secret initiative within the various intelligence branches of the National Security Agency (NSA). Sam Fisher disbanded the corrupt organization to form The Fourth Echelon.

The Echelon is the support class of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. While not much is known of the class, based on the initial UI, it seems the class will have access to the iconic Multi-vision goggles.

The Wolves (Ghost Recon) - Tank

Wolves are a rogue faction of the Ghost Recon, first introduced in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Working in conjunction with the PMC Sentinel, the Wolves were led by rogue Ghost Team Leader, Lieutenant Colonel Cole D. Walker.

The Wolves are the tank class in Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. While it is not certain what abilities the class will have, the gameplay shows it is deploying a wide range shield.

The Cleaners (The Division) - Assault

The Cleaners were first introduced in The Division series. The faction consists of New York City sanitation workers - water treatment plant operators, public facility janitors, garbagemen, park custodians, street cleaners, etc. - whose jobs in better times were concerned with keeping neighborhoods and infrastructure clean.

They are a major enemy faction in the Division series.

The Cleaners are the assault class of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. While not much was revealed about the class in-game, Cleaners was seen using a flamethrower, which could be a class-specific ability.

The Outcast (The Division) - Healer

The Outcasts are a prominent enemy faction in Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Composed of the bitter Roosevelt Island quarantine survivors, they are obsessed with revenge against society because they were hurled into a forced quarantine that was abysmally run and killed many.

Almost nothing has been revealed regarding The Outcast in Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. However, based on the class name, it seems that The Outcast will be able to heal fellow players.

The early access for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant kicks off on 5th August 2021, and interested players can register at playxdefiant.com.

