XDefiant: Ubisoft's brand new free-to-play FPS is bringing factions from classic franchise hits

XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter title from Ubisoft. In the game, players can pick characters from different factions XDefiant has to offer. Each faction has its unique abilities and, as Ubisoft calls it, "ultras." A team comprises six players, including characters from these factions. Players also have the freedom to change their factions and loadouts during the match.

XDefiant, at its core, is an arena shooter. The game is highly competitive and puts players' skills to the test. Apart from the factions, it also comes with a varied set of weapons to choose from. This adds flexibility for the users, allowing them to use abilities (from factions) and weapons that match their playstyle.

At the end of the day, the factions will play a defining role in the game. Hence, this article will look closely at all the factions revealed so far and their abilities.

Everything that fans need to know about XDefiant's factions

Thanks to Ubisoft's Preview Event, many gamers around the world were able to get their hands on the game for a brief period of time. In this limited-time event, they were able to explore various factions. XDefiant gets its factions from several Ubisoft hits, including classics such as Tom Clancy's The Division, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, and more

As of right now, there are five factions in the game. They are - Cleaners from Tom Clancy's The Division, Echelon from Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Libertad from Far Cry 6, Phantom from Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Phantoms, and finally, Dedsec from Watch Dogs 2.

Here's what players should know about the factions:

1) Cleaners - Pyro Technicians: They are a damage-focused faction. Characters from this faction possess incendiary ammunition, drones that spread napalm, and a flame thrower.

2) Echelon - Super Spies: They are lone wolves who can take on multiple enemies at the same time. These spies are all about information and stealth, catching their enemies off guard and eliminating them.

3) Libertad - Freedom Fighters: This faction acts more like a support class that can heal themselves and their allies when the situation calls for it. For this purpose, they use bio-vita therapies, which has the potential to change the course of the map.

4) Phantoms - Future Soldiers: They are built like tanks and possess technology from the future that allows them to be on the frontlines without breaking a sweat.

5) Dedsec - Cyber Attackers: Coming from Watch Dogs 2, Dedsec are all about exploiting vulnerabilities in the enemies' hardware. Using their hacking skills, they can shut down and take over enemy equipment, rendering them useless.

However, their technical know-how isn't meant for just harming machinery. With their prowess, they have the necessary bots and gadgets to take down enemies as well.

This is all there is to know about the different factions in XDefiant. All factions have abilities, ultras, and passive traits, allowing for a truly unique gameplay experience. XDefiant's closed beta phase will go live on April 13, 2023, at 7 PM CEST.

