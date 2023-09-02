Starfield: A complete guide to selling Stolen Items and Contraband

One of the best ways to earn Credits fast in Starfield is to loot, steal, and pickpocket other NPCs. However, this will net you a lot of stolen items and Contraband, which is illegal in Settled Systems. As you land on these systems, your ship will be scanned, and if Contraband is found, you will have a bounty on your head.

Contrabands and stolen items fetch a lot of cash if you can sell them. However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst players as to how they can sell these items in the game.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over everything that you will need to know about selling stolen goods and Contraband in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

What are stolen items in Starfield?

You can identify stolen items with the red icon that they are represented with. They are goods that you will often pick up in restricted areas or from an NPC-owned establishment. Stolen items are not found in Settled System scans. Even if they are in your inventory, these goods will not be scanned, and you will not have a penalty.

However, if the NPC catches you stealing it, authorities will interact with you and take the items from you while putting a small bounty on your head that you must pay.

What are Contrabands in Starfield?

Contrabands, on the other hand, have a yellow icon, and you can often find them in large contraband chests and containers. Pirate and mercenary ships are some of the best places to find this item in Starfield.

When you enter the orbit of a planet controlled by the United Colonies or the Freestar Collective, a scan will occur, during which your inventory will be searched. So if you have Contraband on your ship, your personal inventory, or the inventory of your companions, then you will be detected, and a bounty will be placed on your head.

The only way to avoid this will be to use Shielded Cargo modules and place the Contraband in them.

How to sell stolen items and Contraband in Starfield?

So, if you own a lot of stolen goods and contraband, you might want to get rid of them by selling them before entering one of the Settled Systems. To do so, you will need to make your way to the Trade Authority buildings. These can be found on a lot of planets, and you will be able to spot them with their bright yellow signboard.

You will need to approach the vendor and interact with them. In the pop-up menu, switch to the ship inventory, and there you will find a list of all the stolen goods and Contraband in your possession. You can then select each and sell them for a good deal of Credits. It’s by far one of the fastest ways to farm money in Starfield.

Apart from finding them on planets, you will be able to encounter Trade Authority Ships while exploring space as well. You can dock when you find one and then sell all the goods.

How to avoid Contraband scan detection in Starfield’s Settled Systems?

There are two ways by which you will be able to avoid Contraband detection if you are making your way into Settled Systems without selling them off first:

1) Using the Deception skill

By unlocking the Deception skill, you can significantly negate contraband detection. While this might be useful early on, its value will dramatically decrease once you get Shielded Cargo modules.

2) Using Shielded Cargo Modules

Once you join the Crimson Fleet, you will gain access to The Key space station located in the Kryx system. There, you will find the ship vendor Jasmine, who will sell you “Shielded Cargo Hold.” You can store our Contraband in them by purchasing and equipping the modules to your ship.

Alternatively, you can hijack or purchase a ship in Starfield that already comes with the module. However, do keep in mind the detection level of the Contraband is directly related to the weight of the Contraband you are carrying in Shielded Cargo Modules. You are not completely safe from detection even if you have the module.