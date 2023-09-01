Starfield: How to get a Class-C Kepler-R for free

As you make your way through Starfield’s narrative, you will eventually get the opportunity to get your hands on the Class-C Kepler-R ship for free. However, for that, you will be required to wait till the Overdesigned mission, which comes a fair bit into the campaign. But if you play your cards right during the mission, you will be able to get your hands on one of the best ships in the game early on.

However, acquiring it for free is harder said than done, and to get the gigantic spaceship for no additional costs will require you to play out the mission perfectly by choosing the right dialogue options. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are having a rather hard time getting their hands on the ship.

This guide will go over how you can get your hands on the Classic-C Kepler-R, which is one of the best spacecraft in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Complete the Overdesigned mission to get a free Class-C Kepler-R in Starfield

Talk to Jules to start Overdesigned (Image via Starfield)

As mentioned, to get a Class-C Kepler-R for free in Starfield, you will be required to complete the Overdesigned mission by picking the right dialogue options. The mission kicks off after “A High Price to Pay” so it’s not that hard to miss.

It starts with Stroud-Ecklund looking to make a new ship. However, all the members of the team are not in unison. You will get the mission from Walter Stroud, and after acquiring it, make your way to Stroud-Ecklud Staryard in Dalvik (a Deepala moon) and talk to Jules, who will then take you to the R&D department.

Convince Jules

Once you meet the members and talk about budget options, you will be required to select one from the following options:

“A smaller budget will help us focus on the design.”

“We can build whatever we want with a larger budget.”

Pick the higher budget option (second one) and then do a persuasion check to convince Jules.

Now talk to every R&D member in the group and look to positively reinforce the idea of building a craft with more budget.

Complete two tasks from the mission board

After you have convinced Jules, you will need to select two tasks from the mission board. Look for tasks that have a "destroy" in them, as combat missions are much more likely to give you the Class-C Kepler in Starfield.

Once you have completed the missions, return to Jules again for another dialogue check.

Pick a team-building exercise

After completing the two missions, Jules will now tell you that the team is still in discord and nobody is seeing eye-to-eye. Now you will get the next two dialogue options:

“The only fair thing to do is make everyone give up one compromise.”

“Let’s try teambuilding. Maybe group meditation to calm everyone so they can work with each other.”

Pick the team-building option as picking anything else here will result in a different ship.

All Class-C Kepler-R stats in Starfield

Once you have chosen the correct option, you will be rewarded with a free Class-C Kepler-R to round out the mission. It will have the following stats:

Reactor: Class-C

Crew: 6

Cargo: 3,550

Jump: 30 light years

Shield: 805

Weapons (Las/Bal): 38/44

It’s one of the biggest ships in the game, and you can upgrade it further by improving its crew and cargo capacity.

The Class-B Kepler-S (Image via Starfield)

All Class-B Keppler-S stats in Starfield

Picking any other dialogue options during the mission will land you a Class-B Keppler-S. It will have the following stats in Starfield:

Reactor: Class-B

Crew: 3

Cargo: 3,200

Jump: 30 light years

Shield: 570

Weapons: None

While it’s a decent ship, it’s no Keppler-R.