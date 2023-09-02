Starfield: A High Price to Pay quest guide

As you make your way to the later stages of the narrative in Starfield, you will eventually begin the “A High Price to Pay” quest which will be one of the turning points in the whole story. While the quest itself is not that difficult to complete, players are, however, stuck on choosing between Defending the Lodge or making their way to The Eye.

The choices are rather important and will determine a fair bit of the late-game outcome as you progress further. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why players are stuck on this mission, unable to decide between the two choices.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over everything you need to know about the “A High Price to Pay” mission in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Completing A High Price to Pay in Starfield

After you have completed No Sudden Moves in Starfield, the A High Price to Pay will kick off, where the Constellation group will be divided into two, The Lodge and The Eye.

Vladimir Sall and three of your Constellation companions will make their way to The Eye, while one Constellation companion, along with Vasco, Noel Matteo, and Walter, will be at The Lodge.

Which companion will be where might be random or determined by the amount of affinity you have with them.

After you interact with Noel, you will find out that both The Eye and the Lodge have been attacked. So the crux of the quest is to choose between the two.

Should you defend The Lodge during Starfield’s A High Price to Pay?

If you choose to defend The Lodge, then you will need to check up on Walter, who is on the second floor. Now, you will be attacked by a Starborn warrior who is called the Hunter. You must shoot him and stall him, giving your friends time to make their way into the sewer passage.

Now, make your way to The Well while The Hunter is in hot pursuit. After reaching The Well, exit it and make your way to the Spaceport, then take hold of your ship and make your way to The Eye.

However, once you reach The Eye, you will notice that one of your companions has ended up dying because you were late to reach it. The companion that dies is likely going to be the one you have the most affinity with in Starfield.

Should you go to The Eye during Starfield’s A High Price to Pay?

If you have chosen to go to The Eye during A High Price to Pay, then you will have to make it out of The Lodge before The Hunter appears. You will have a small time window to make it to The Eye, and after you reach there, the companion who was supposed to die if you chose to defend The Lodge will be found wounded.

Talking to them will help them recover, but when you return to The Lodge, you will find that the companion who had stayed back died. The one who dies here will likely be the one you have the second-highest affinity with.

You will then need to head into the sewers and search for Noel. The Hunter will appear again once you find her. You will finally need to escape him and reach your ship.

Is it possible to save all Companions in Starfield’s A High Price to Pay?

No matter what choices you make throughout the game or how you react to situations, you cannot save all of your core companions in Starfield’s A High Price to Pay. Choosing either of the choices will lead to at least one death, and it cannot be reversed in any way due to the fact that it is tied to the narrative.