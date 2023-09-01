Starfield complete companion guide: Romance, how to recruit, and more

As you explore the vast expanses of space in Starfield, you will probably not want to do it alone and have a companion with whom you would like to romance. Like with most other Bethesda games, you will be able to form a loving relationship with some of the more important NPCs in the RPG, thereby opening up new dialogue options and other bonuses.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are looking up ways to romance their favorite character in the game. However, unlocking romance routes is not easy, and there are steps that you will need to take in order to achieve it.

Therefore, this Starfield guide will cover everything you need to know about the Romance system in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

How to Romance NPCs and Companions in Starfield

Romance in Starfield plays out similarly to Bethesda’s previous titles like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Companions in the game will have an affinity system, which will allow you to get more friendly with them as you keep doing things that they like or approve of. However, if you do something that they do not like, there will be a penalty and your affinity with them will go down slightly.

But there are ways to maximize the Affinity gain, and that is by unlocking the Leadership skill. Make sure that you do not go around killing innocent people during your explorations. None of your companions have mindless bloodlust, and they will immediately dislike and even hate you if you are killing civilians.

However, there is a Persuasion system in Starfield, which will let you convince the companion that hates you to befriend you again. It's a small minigame that you will have to win if you wish to regain their favor.

Once you reach a certain affinity threshold, you will open up new dialogue options where the companions will start opening up to you. You will eventually get the “flirt” dialogue option and that will begin the romance path with them.

The next step will be to keep doing things they like to raise Affinity, which will eventually lead to a companion side-quest which you will need to complete in order to finally unlock the romance option.

How to commit and break things off with your companion in Starfield

Once you have completed the companion quest, and if your affinity with them is high enough, you will be able to commit to them. This will unlock all romance options, as well as provide you with new and unique dialogue options that you could not experience otherwise.

Once committed, you will be able to gain temporary passive XP buffs if you share your bed with the romanced companion. It’s one of the best ways to get more powerful quickly in Starfield.

Additionally, you can even choose to break things off with your partner. However, talking to them again will allow you to resume your romance with them.

Are there Romance cut-scenes in Starfield?

If you were expecting romance cut-scenes in Starfield, as you have seen in Badlur’s Gate 3, then you will be sorely disappointed. Romance scenes are not something that Bethesda has historically done in their game, and they are going to continue that trend in their latest RPG as well.

While you will be able to romance the core and other unique NPCs in the RPG, you cannot enjoy any intimate cutscenes.

How to recruit and romance Core Companions in Starfield

Before you can romance NPCs and companions in Starfield, you will first be required to recruit them. Below are some tips to help you out with the Core Companions in the Starfield.

Sarah

Recruitment mission:

The Old Neighborhood

Skills:

Astrodynamics 4

Lasers 3

Leadership 2

Botany 1

Romance Tip:

Sarah is headstrong in her approach and is one of the more “no-nonsense” NPCs in the game. To further her affinity, pick dialogues and options that are clear-cut and diplomatic in approach.

Barrett

Recruitment mission:

Back to Vectera

Skills:

Starship Engineering 4

Particle Beam Weapon Systems 3

Robotics 2

Gastronomy 1

Romance Tip:

Barrett likes it when you complete missions and crack jokes when conversing with him. Telling “yes and” to him in dialog options will improve your affinity with him.

Sam Coe

Recruitment mission:

The Empty Nest

Skills:

Piloting 4

Rifle Certification 3

Payloads 2

Geology 1

Romance Tip:

While Sam might be related to the founders of Akila City, he is not on good terms with his father. He has joined the Empty Nest with his daughter, so during conversation keep this backstory in mind.

Andreja

Recruitment mission:

Into the Unknown

Skills:

Stealth 4

Particle Beams 3

Energy Weapon Systems 2

Theft 1

Romance Tip:

Andreja’s rough background allows her to have an affinity for underhanded tactics. She will often use brute force and intimidation, so keep her character background in mind when pursuing a romance with her.

How to recruit all Unique Crew Members in Starfield

Here is a list of all the unique Crew Members that you will be able to recruit and romance in the game:

Vasco

Recruitment mission:

One Small Step

Skills:

Aneutronic Fusion 1

Shield Systems 2

EM Weapon Systems 1

Recruitment Tips:

Pleasing Vasco is not hard. He is one of the earliest companions you will find as you arrive at The Lodge in New Atlantis. So just keep an eye out on how his nature is.

Adoring Fan

Recruitment trait:

Hero Worshiped

Skills:

Scavenging 1

Concealment 1

Weightlifting 2

Recruitment Tip:

You can only recruit the Adoring Fan if you have selected the Hero Worship trait during character creation. He can be found in New Atlantis.

Simeon

Recruitment location:

Viewport Bar in New Atlantis

Skills:

Sharpshooting 1

Sniper Certification 2

Marksmanship 1

Recruitment Tips:

There is no requisite to be met when recruiting Simeon. Just make your way to the Viewport Bar. It can be found near the Spaceport area.

Marika

Recruitment location:

Viewport Bar in New Atlantis

Skills:

Shotgun Certification 1

Ballistics 2

Particle Beam Weapon Systems 1

Recruitment Tips:

You can recruit Marika from where you have found Simeon.

Gideon

Recruitment location:

Viewport Bar in New Atlantis

Skills:

Ballistic Weapon Systems 2

Missile Weapon Systems 2

Recruitment Tip:

Gideon can be found where Simeon and Marika are.

Lin

Recruitment mission:

Back to Vectera

Skills:

Demolitions 1

Outpost Management 3

Recruitment Tip:

You can talk to Lin and recruit the NPC as soon as you enter Vectera.

Heller

Recruitment mission:

Back to Vectera

Skills:

Geology 1

Outpost Engineering 3

Recruitment Tips:

Much like with Lin, you will be able to recruit Heller from Vectera as well.

Rosie

Recruitment location:

Akila City bar

Skills:

Medicine 1

Wellness 3

Recruitment Tip:

You will find Rosie in Akila City. She is a doctor and will come aboard your ship if you pay her a small fee.

Omari

Recruitment location:

Akila City bar

Skills:

Shield Systems 3

Starship Engineering 1

Recruitment Tip:

Omari can be recruited in the same way as Rosie. Just pay a small fee.

Mickey

Recruitment location:

Neon bar

Skills:

Gastronomy 1

Wellness 2

Incapacitation 1

Recruitment Tip:

Mickey will need a payment as well. But he is one of the more important NPCs to recruit as he is a chef with a rank 1 in Gastronomy.

Rafael

Recruitment mission:

Entangled

Skills:

Outpost Engineering 1

Starship Engineering 2

Outpost Management 1

Recruitment Tip:

To recruit Raphael, you will need to save him. He comes in much later on in the campaign and is only recruited after the Entangled mission.