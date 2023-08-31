Starfield settings you need to change before playing

Bethesda's highly anticipated ARPG game, Starfield, has fans buzzing with excitement as it nears its release. This title is poised to be 2023's biggest launch. Early access buyers can take advantage of it as early as August 31, prior to the worldwide release on September 6. Importantly, selecting the optimal settings will be vital to fully immersing yourself in the title's cosmic voyage.

This informative piece details how to optimize game performance to fully immerse yourself in this space adventure.

Best Starfield gameplay settings, display settings, and more for an optimal experience

Gameplay Settings

Difficulty : Normal

: Normal Save on Rest : On

: On Save on Wait : On

: On Save on Travel : On

: On Save on Pause: 10

It's quite common these days to have difficulty settings in games to make sure all types of players have a top-notch experience based on their playstyle and how they approach a game. Thus, Starfield also has one, and you can choose based on your preference, which would significantly matter when taking damage from legendary enemies.

Display Settings

Borderless Full Screen : On

: On Select Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Render Resolution Scale : 50 (make it lower if you have a low-end GPU)

: 50 (make it lower if you have a low-end GPU) Graphics Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Indirect Lighting : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Particle Quality : High

: High Volumetric Lighting : High

: High Crowd Density : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : Low or Off

: Low or Off GTAO Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Medium

: Medium VSync : Off

: Off Upscaling : FSR2

: FSR2 Enable VRS : 75

: 75 Film Grain Intensity : Your preference

: Your preference Enable Depth of Field: On

Starfield requires a high-end gaming PC to run at maximum quality. However, if you are having FPS issues, you can try lowering a few settings, such as the shadow quality, reflection quality, etc.

Interface

Starfield's interface settings (Image via Bethesda)

Crosshair : On

: On Show Floating Markers : On

: On Show Damage Numbers : Your preference

: Your preference Show Item Information in HUD : On

: On Hud Opacity: 65–80

Controls

Starfield control settings (Image via Bethesda)

Invert Y :

: Invert Flight Y :

: Invert Menu Camera X :

: Invert Menu Camera Y :

: Flight Stick Swap :

: Roll Dominant :

: Look Sensitivity V : 50

: 50 Look Sensitivity H : 50

: 50 Aim Sensitivity V : 50

: 50 Aim Sensitivity H : 50

: 50 Controller Look Sensitivity : 21

: 21 Controller Cursor Sensitivity : 19

: 19 Mouse Look Sensitivity : 41

: 41 Ship Reticle Sensitivity : 67

: 67 Controller Vibration : Your preference

: Your preference Controller Hotswap : On

: On Outpost Item Rotation Speed : 5.00x

: 5.00x Outpost FlyCam Translation Speed : 2.00x

: 2.00x Outpost FlyCam Rotation Speed : 1.50x

: 1.50x Outpost FlyCam Distance Speed : 1.00x

: 1.00x Outpost FlyCam Starting Pitch : 50

: 50 Outpost FlyCam Starting Distance: 55.0m

Audio Settings

Audio settings for Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Master : 100

: 100 Effects : 100

: 100 Voice : 80

: 80 Music : 75

: 75 Footsteps (Player) : 100

: 100 Footsteps (Other): 100

Accessibility

General Subtitles : On

: On Dialogue Subtitles : On

: On Item Rotation Hold and Drag : On

: On Toggle Ironsights : Off

: Off Large Menu Fonts: Off

This concludes our guide to Starfield's best settings for an optimized experience.