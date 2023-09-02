Starfield: Best ways to make money (Credits) fast

In Bethesda's Starfield, you will require money or Credits to obtain a lot of things. There are many times when you will run out of money while exploring the vast edges of space in the game. Hence, it’s important to learn about some of the methods you can use to make Credits fast so that you will not run out of them when in a bind.

There are a lot of ways you can make money in the title. However, some methods are just better than the rest.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide goes over some of the best ways to make more Credits fast in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Starfield complete Credits farming guide

Here are some of the best ways of making money in Starfield:

1) Play the rogue, loot everything

Much like with Bethesda’s previous titles, one of the best ways to make more money in Starfield is to go around looting and plundering everything in sight. You can loot houses, chests, and drawers, as well as pickpocket all the NPCs in the game.

You can loot ships and the bodies of hostile enemies. You can then sell some of the more valuable junk for a good amount of money.

2) Unlock the Commerce skill

The commerce skill is by far the best tool to make a good chunk of Credits fast in Starfield. With the skill unlocked, you can buy items and resources for cheap from vendors and then sell them back to them at a much higher rate.

However, this will deplete the vendor's cash and stock supply quickly, and you will have to wait for 24 hours for them to get a re-supply.

3) Sell your planetary scans to Vladimir

Throughout your journey in space, you will often stop on procedurally generated planets. You will then scan them from the ship before landing and checking out the fauna and wildlife.

If the planet is a gas giant, scanning it from the ship acts as one complete survey. You can then sell these survey data and results to Vladimir Sall, who is a member of the Constellation faction. You can find the NPC in The Eye space station.

4) Accept and complete bounties

Completing your bounties and eliminating the target is another great way of getting Credits fast in Starfield. You can access mission boards at bars in cities or even at the Constellation Lodge basement, where you will be able to accept the bounties.

Depending on the bounty, the amount of cash that you get from each of these missions will vary, so you are advised to do them all.

5) Crack safes and locks

Digipicking is one of the core minigames in Starfield. You will need to make the most of your lockpicking skills irrespective of the class or the playstyle that you are going for.

Vaults or chests that are locked with higher security will often carry more valuable loot. You will need to have a higher security rank to crack them.

6) Sell contraband as soon as you get them

As you go through all the chests and vaults, you will obtain a lot of contraband items that will get you in trouble if you are found possessing them in a settled system.

Sell them as soon as you can to make money. You can choose to submit them in the Trade Authority Building. However, that will not fetch the cash you would otherwise get from selling them.

7) Sell claimed ships

You can take ships by force as you journey through space in Starfield. Whether it is a civilian ship or that of an enemy faction, you will be able to hail it, board it, and hijack it by force. You can then register the ship and sell it for a hefty sum.

8) Use a Starfield Console Command

Those enjoying Starfield on PC will be able to use the “additem” code, like in every Bethesda title. Here's what you need to do:

Press the “~” tilde key, which will open the console.

Enter the code: player.additem 0000000F 1000000

Hit Enter.

This will get you a million Credits. However, this method is not something that is advised, as it will ruin the immersion and gameplay experience.