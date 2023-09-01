Starfield: Complete Lockpick (Digipick) guide

Lockpicking or Digipicking in Starfield is one of the core gameplay mechanics that you will need to rely on quite a bit as you make your way through the narrative, exploring the vast reaches of space. While lockpicking has been a staple in previous Bethesda titles, it is significantly harder in the latest RPG, and there will be moments when you will be confused as to how the mechanic actually works.

Mastering Digipicking in Starfield will take a bit of time and knowledge, so it’s not at all surprising why there are many in the community who have been having some trouble with it.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over everything that you need to know about Digipick’s in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

How to Lockpick or Digipick in Starfield

Digipicking locks (Image via Starfield)

Lockpicking in Starfield can only be done if you have a Digipick in your inventory and if you meet the Security skill rank to initiate the process. It’s a lot like a minigame, which will make you try and match the key layouts with the gaps in the ring.

Here's how you can start Digipicking:

Interact with the object that is locked, which can be a door or a chest. If you meet the Security skill level, then it will open the lockpicking interface. You will notice a central set of rings that has gaps, along with a fair number of security keys that you will need to put in.

To win the Digipicking minigame, you will have to match the keys to the slots, but you will have to do this in the correct order. Completing the first ring will reveal the next one, and depending on the rank of the lock, the ring difficulty and the number of rings you will need to unlock will vary.

If you have mistaken the slot in sequence, then you will be able to undo some of the inputs. However, there is a limited period of time that you will be able to do it. Once you have completed all the rings, then you will have successfully won the Digipicking minigame in Starfield.

However, do keep in mind that failing to open the lock will consume one Digipick, and it’s one of the more valuable and rare resources in the game.

There is also an auto-hack system that you will be able to exploit. This function will reveal the ring slot in sequence when you try to unlock something. However, auto-attempts are limited resources as well and can only be earned by hacking other locks.

Your Security rank level will determine the number of auto-hacks you will be able to carry with you.

All Starfield Lockpicking or Digipicking difficulties explained

When Digipicking in Starfield, there are four levels of lock difficulty that you will encounter. Locks of a particular difficulty can only be interacted with once you have secured the required Security rank.

The difficulty and their required ranks are as follows:

Novice locks

No hacking skill required

Advanced locks

Security rank 1 required

Expert locks

Security rank 2 required

Master locks

Security rank 3 required

Hence, when the narrative begins, you will not be able to pick locks that are at an Advanced level or above. You will need to improve your rank over the course of the narrative to gain access to harder locks, which will even contain significantly better gear.

Digipick minigame (Image via Starfield)

How to improve Security Rank to Digipick Master locks in Starfield

To start unlocking Master locks, you need to unlock the Security skill and Digipick every lock that you come across in the game. As you invest in the Security skill in the Tech tree, you will be able to improve your rank and gain access to more difficult locks.

This will also increase the number of auto-attempts that you will be able to carry at a given time.

Best classes to choose for Digipicking in Starfield

If you are looking to have an easier time lockpicking early on in the RPG, then you might want to pick classes like the Bouncer, Cyber Runner, and Cyberneticist, as they come with a free level in the Security skill tree.