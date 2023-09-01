Starfield "unable to log in" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Starfield, Bethesda's brand-new entry into the role-playing game (RPG) genre, has finally gone live. Players have been waiting to get their hands on the game for quite some time. The title has a lot to offer in terms of content and is poised to be a contender for the Game of the Year title. Despite it being a well-made title, there are a few issues that keep cropping up every now and then.

The Starfield "unable to log in" error is something that players are currently encountering. This is more of a client-side issue rather than a server-side problem. Why does this error happen, and how does one fix it?

Why does the Starfield "unable to log in" error occur?

The Starfield "unable to log in" error is mostly a client-side error. It pops up if there's an issue with your internet connection. Despite it being a single-player game, you will still have to log in to your Microsoft account while playing it. The login process requires an active internet connection.

How to fix the Starfield "unable to log in" error

Considering that this is an internet-related issue, here are a few fixes that you can try out:

1) Check your internet connection

First of all, you need to check if your internet connection is working. It's always recommended that you use a wired connection instead of a wireless connection for stable connectivity. If you're continuously getting the Starfield "unable to log in" error, check if your device is connected to the internet in the first place.

If you're connected to the internet, but you're still having trouble logging in, try restarting your network devices like your modem or your router. This should re-establish a stable connection to the internet, thereby allowing you to access the game.

2) Check your firewall settings

Here's where you can add the game as as exception to your firewall (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

The Windows firewall tends to block outgoing connections at times. In case it's preventing the game from connecting to the internet, there's a high chance that your firewall is the issue.

You don't need to disable the firewall to fix the problem. Instead, you can just add the game as an exception, thereby allowing it to pass through your firewall.

To do so, follow these steps:

Head to the settings menu and then the Windows Security page.

Here, you need to select the Firewall and Network Protection option.

On the resulting page that opens, you should be able to locate an option that allows you to add an exception.

Click on this menu, and on the window that opens, navigate to the Starfield.exe file and allow it through the firewall on both Public and Private connections.

Doing so should allow you to seamlessly fix the error that you're facing.

3) Wait it out

Considering that this title is a major release, there will be a lot of players trying to log in to the game the moment it goes live. When this happens, there's a chance that the login services might get throttled to prevent the servers from crashing. If that is the case, waiting it out for a few hours might solve the issue at hand.

The aforementioned solutions should work when it comes to solving the Starfield "unable to log in" error. In case none of them work, consider performing a clean install of the title. That should help resolve any corrupt file that's preventing you from logging in to the game.