"I believe Bethesda!": Dr DisRespect reacts to new Starfield trailer, says it could be the greatest game of all time

In a recent live stream, the popular YouTube streamer Dr DisRespect had quite an emphatic reaction while watching Starfield's latest live-action trailer. As the community affectionately calls him, The Two Time gave it his mark of approval and said he believed it could be one of the greatest games of all time. This comes when the hype for Bethesda's upcoming Action RPG is at an all-time high as the gaming community waits for Starfield's release on September 1.

Todd Howard made his Gamescom debut this year, and afterward, Bethesda released what is arguably this season's most-anticipated game. Accompanied by Elton John's iconic Rocket Man as the score, the live-action Starfield trailer has received praise from all quarters, and Dr DisRespect was also in awe.

After watching the trailer for a bit, the streamer burst out saying:

"I believe Bethesda, I believe Starfield's going to be the best game ever!"

"I'm giving it a stamp of approval": Dr DisRespect is excited for Starfield and gives the upcoming Bethesda game a stamp of approval

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Bethesda's Xbox and PC exclusive is perhaps one of the most anticipated games in 2023. Fans have been waiting long for the game's release after it was first unveiled in 2018 at E3. Many believe the sci-fi RPG should be able to wash away the bad taste left by the disappointing launch of Fallout 76 and return the much-beloved developers to gamers' good graces.

Of course, the Xbox and PC exclusivity has received a lot of negative attention from certain groups, and recently, it was revealed that some PlayStation players were planning to review bomb the game. However, since Todd Howard's appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live, excitement for the release is at an all-time high, and even Dr DisRespect is not immune to the hype.

Not only did Dr DisRespect tell his fans that he believed Starfield has the potential to be one of the greatest games of all time, but after he finished watching the trailer, the YouTube streamer gave the game his stamp of approval with a five-star rating:

"I don't care what you say champs. Stafrield I am excited for. I am giving it a stamp of approval from the two time. Five stars, just like that!"

The streamer is known for being highly critical of games such as the recent Call of Duty controversy regarding Nickmercs and TimTheTatman, prompting the Two Time to boycott Modern Warfare 2.

Fan reactions

A clip of Dr. DisRespect talking about Starfield has garnered much attention on social media. Here are a couple of fan reactions to the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

To keep yourself updated about Starfield content, from guides and reviews to everything you need to know before release, follow our coverage of Bethesda's upcoming space odyssey.