"Adding ponies to my block list": Disgruntled PlayStation users are reportedly planning to review-bomb Starfield

Starfield has the potential to be the biggest release of 2023. For a game that has been in the pipeline for so many years, the hype surrounding it is absolutely understandable. However, it is going to be exclusively available on Xbox consoles and PC, which has been the cause of resentment for players on PlayStation devices.

Unfortunately, there are a group of gamers who are already banding together to review-bomb the title, even before it's release. These individuals have also allegedly gone to the extent of leaking the game's storyline on Reddit.

Expand Tweet

The plot to review-bomb Starfield thickens

Expand Tweet

It's unclear why Starfield is receiving so much hate, but this can primarily be attributed to the fact that the title will be available exclusively on Xbox devices. In fact, disgruntled players have publicly mentioned that they will be creating fake accounts on Metacritic to review-bomb the game.

Expand Tweet

The individual in question has the words "PlayStation Ambassador" written beside their name, which does hint at the fact that a part of the PlayStation fanbase feels the same way. Furthermore, there is also a growing sentiment that Metacritic allowed others to review-bomb PlayStation-exclusive titles as well, so this is somewhat of a payback for the same.

The individual making the above statements wasn't the only one talking about review-bombing Starfield. In the same thread, there was yet another individual who claimed to have spoken to other PlayStation gamers who have multiple accounts on Metacritic and are ready to review-bomb Starfield.

Expand Tweet

To make matters worse, a group of individuals have also started posting Starfield leaks on Reddit, much to fans' annoyance. It's rather unfortunate that players from around the world are taking such a route to express their displeasure over a game that's been on everyone's wishlist for so long.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Users on Twitter have been suggesting players block certain individuals or mute certain words so they can avoid spoilers, should they ever surface on the microblogging site.

However, at this point, this is turning out to be an all-out console war. Such events have been seen in the past with console-exclusive releases, and is turning out to be a trend that most people tend to associate with such releases.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Based on the information available, Starfield is set to go live on September 6, 2023, with early access for the game starting on September 1. The title willl also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers from Day 1.

However, considering that Baldur's Gate 3 is also getting a PlayStation 5 release on September 6, 2023, it could turn out into an all-out console war. Considering that Larian Studios' RPG has been largely successful on PC, Bethesda's RPG might face some stiff competition at launch.