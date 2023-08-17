Starfield’s entire story has reportedly been leaked, players are advised to stay away from the game’s subreddit

Starfield’s entire story and plot seems to have been leaked online and players are being urged to stay away from the RPG’s subreddit as well as the Twitter hashtags before the title officially launches next month. Bethesda’s upcoming title has been one of the most anticipated releases for Xbox owners and there will indeed be many in the community who will not like their enjoyment of the game get spoilt because they accidentally read a plotline.

Starfield promises to be a vast and expansive experience, making it one of Bethesda’s most ambitious projects yet. The narrative is also expected to have diverging storylines with multiple, endings, outcomes, and how players can go about completing them.

Getting the plot spoilt is not something that Bethesda fans would want to do, which is why fans are being told to stay away from Starfield’s subreddit and other Twitter handles.

Starfield’s story is reportedly being leaked through multiple accounts

Starfield is gearing up for an official release next month, and Bethesda fans will finally be able to try out the RPG on September 6, 2023, on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The early access will be from September 1, 2023, and those who have pre-purchased the Premium or the Collectors Edition of the game will be able to enjoy the title five days ahead.

However, even before fans are able to boot the title up, various sources on both Twitter and Reddit have begun sharing leaks regarding the plot. While most of the alleged leaks may not be real, community admins are warning players to not fall for these tricks, as many of them might just turn out to be true.

There is a fair amount of expectation behind Starfield’s delivery. The RPG was in development for years now, and Bethesda is finally releasing it next month creating a lot of hype and anticipation.

With the number of details that the developers have shared regarding the RPG, there will be innumerable planets and areas that players will be able to explore. A lot of the gameplay will keep exploration as it’s core, hence, it will be quite interesting to see how well the RPG fares against the likes of No Man’s Sky.