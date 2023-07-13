Pets in Starfield could be a possibility, old keyart suggests

Starfield has been a hot topic of late and for good reason. This latest sci-fi single-player game from Bethesda Game Studios has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Given the success of other space-faring games, such as No Man's Sky and The Outer Worlds, Starfield is setting itself up to be the next big thing. Although no new teasers have been showcased as such, fans are rather excited about the prospects of being able to have pets in space.

A Reddit user Nevets99 went back to the first deep-dive video uploaded on November 30, 2021, and scrutinized the content.

Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that in the video, there was a key art present that showcased the possibility of having pets in Starfield. While the notion of this is not all that outlandish, having pets in space is a whole new level of hype.

As seen in the key art, two humanoids (presumably a father and his daughter) can be seen walking alongside a black cat. If the image is anything to go by, there seems to be a possibility of having pets accompany the player in certain portions of the game.

Since they will not be able to be contained within a pressurized suit at all times, they will likely be limited to spaceships or space stations. On the flip side, they could serve as companions.

Pets could function as companions in Starfield

While this is a stretch, dogs could feature as pets as well as accompany players as companions on their journey through the cosmos. As weird as this may sound, Bethesda Game Studio has a habit of adding pets as companions in the Fallout franchise. Anyone who's played the games will be well aware of Dogmeat - the protagonist's faithful companion and protector.

However, this may not be the case in Starfield, given that players will be roaming about alien planets.

If dogs are to be featured as companions, the only way they will be able to engage in combat while wearing their own space suit would be if they were fitted with automated armaments. That would be weird to see but entertaining nonetheless.

Starfield @StarfieldGame We're all here because we're committed to the biggest question of all - what's out there? #Starfield We're all here because we're committed to the biggest question of all - what's out there? #Starfield https://t.co/akVctP5I8D

On that note, with Starfield officially releasing on September 6, 2023, the community has a few more weeks to speculate about the possibilities.

Perhaps if not traditional pets (cats and dogs), players could tame exotic wildlife and have them serve as companions. While this would be taking a note out of No Man's Sky, it would indeed be a welcome sight for fans.

Maybe, they will be able to dress them up as well, much the same way Dogmeat could be customized in the Fallout franchise. If nothing else, with Starfield having mod support, players will be free to modify companions and perhaps even add their own as time goes by. When in space, the possibilities are truly endless.

Poll : 0 votes