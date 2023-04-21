Top 5 video games where you can pet animals

While it may not be as fun to pet animals in-game, it is the closest satisfaction you can get if you lack a real-life pet pal. Whether you're playing a survival or simulation game, pets in games provide you with the best companionship. Unfortunately, there aren't many games that allow us to pet our beloved animals, but whenever they do, it's an amazing experience. It provides a great way to relax and de-stress while also enjoying the company of virtual pets.

So, whether you're looking for a relaxing game to unwind or a fun way to bond with virtual animals, these games have got you covered.

These are the 5 best pet animals you can find in video games

5) GTA V

Chop attacking an enemy (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA is always a step ahead, even when you least expect it. While its shooting and open-world mechanics are miles ahead of most games, GTA V also allows you to pet animals. Playing as Franklin will give you the opportunity to unlock Chop, his pet Rottweiler.

You can pet Chop, train him, teach him new tricks, and even get him to fetch. He's also very useful if you get in trouble, as he's more than capable of dealing with a few enemies.

Chop also loves to go on walks and can be taken on drives. While Los Santos houses many other dogs, none are as friendly or adorable as Chop.

4) Fallout 4

Dogmeat in Fallout 4 ( Image via Bethesda)

Dogmeat, the lovable German Shepherd from Fallout 4, has certainly captured the hearts of many gamers. Her unwavering loyalty to the Sole Survivor is just one of the reasons why she is such a valuable companion in the game.

Using the Lone Wanderer perk, players can bring Dogmeat along on their missions, and she quickly becomes a standout superstar. She is just too cute to ignore and is always ready to help out in any way she can.

Compared to other humanoid companions in the game, it is incredibly easy to recruit Dogmeat, requiring only a quick conversation. Once she's on your side, she'll be your ever-faithful companion, warning you of nearby enemies, fighting alongside you, and even scavenging for valuable gear.

3) Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Pet wolf in Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed franchise is known for its expansive and immersive open worlds, and one of the ways it creates a living and breathing environment is by including various pet animals that players can interact with.

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, you have the opportunity to tame wild beasts — including wolves — and explore the game's world with your newly domesticated pets by your side.

After choosing between the two protagonists in the game — Alexios or Kassandra — you can both experience the historic Peloponnesian War and bond with a range of animals. With the Beast Master perk, you can tame wolves, bears, and lions, among others, and these animals can serve as temporary but powerful allies in battle.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 features some of the most lifelike horses in gaming. Though most would count a horse as less of a pet animal and more as a form of transportation, the game allows you to form a proper bond with your horse.

You will have to keep your horse well-fed and clean him regularly if you want to increase your bond with it and improve its stats. Before you know it, you will fall in love with your horse and be constantly scared of killing it accidentally, just like real-life pet animals.

With 19 distinct breeds to choose from, each with its own unique qualities, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a wide range of horses to domesticate.

1) Far Cry 5

Boomer retrieving a gun from an enemy (Image via Ubisoft)

Boomer, the friendly canine featured in Far Cry 5, is undoubtedly one of the most useful and beloved pet animals in the gaming world. After being rescued from a cage at Rae Rae's Pumpkin Farm, Boomer proves to be an invaluable asset in apprehending dangerous cult leader Joseph Seed.

As a true companion, Boomer offers a range of helpful abilities, including growling at enemies, scouting out areas, and even scavenging items from fallen foes. With just a few belly rubs, players can quickly heal Boomer if he gets hurt.

It's clear that Boomer is an affectionate animal, and he loves to show his appreciation by licking his owner and requesting pets. All of this makes Boomer one of our favorite pet animals in video game history.

The opportunity to interact with pet animals adds a layer of depth and emotional connection to these games. You can embrace their wild side while also showing love and affection for a richer and more satisfying gaming experience.

