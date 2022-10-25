Fallout 4 next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox release date revealed - what to expect, and more

Fallout 4 recently made an exciting announcement, concerning a next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In 2023, a major update is set to be rolled out for both consoles.

While fans are still eagerly awaiting the next iteration of the series, this release will bring the successful post-apocalyptic survival franchise to modern consoles only next year.

2023 will bring a major update to Fallout 4 for PS5 and Xbox

Fallout 4 launched to considerable critical acclaim, and while it’s not remembered as fondly as Fallout: New Vegas, it is the latest major entry into the franchise - outside of the Fallout 76 MMO. However, sometime in 2023, there will be a next-gen update for both current-generation consoles.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for the update as of this writing. However, as part of this update, fans will be able to choose settings that focus on higher FPS or better resolution, and many bugs that persist to this day will reportedly be dealt with.

No specifics were mentioned, unfortunately, and the details about the upcoming next-generation update are rather vague. But one thing fans are aware of is that it will arrive free of charge.

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios Take a sip from your trusty Vault 13 canteen and settle in for another #Fallout25 retrospective. Take a sip from your trusty Vault 13 canteen and settle in for another #Fallout25 retrospective. https://t.co/tXCULfOVEu

As long as the player owns the original for the previous generation console, they will receive the next-generation update at no additional cost. Bethesda has also stated that Fallout 5 will be the next title developed after The Elder Scrolls 6, which is both good and bad news.

It’s great news because fans are genuinely looking forward to more Fallout editions, but there has been no announcement on an update for The Elder Scrolls 6, so it will likely be several years away. For fans of the MMO Fallout 76 though, Bethesda continues to crank out content.

A new update is rolling out today, which will bring new items to the Atomic Shop, as well as start a new Challenge event to celebrate Fallout’s 25th anniversary. For fans of Halloween, there will also be an event that begins on October 25, 2022, and ends on November 8, 2022.

As part of the celebration, Fallout 3 was recently given away for free on the Epic Games Store as well. In the most recent single-player adventure, Fallout 4 fans also have giveaways and sales for the Creation Club, which will on through November.

Then there are, of course, rumors, such as the Fallout: New Vegas sequel, but there is no concrete information on the same as of writing this article.

Fallout 4 fans will hopefully not have to wait long for news about what this update will bring to the action RPG. The game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with newer versions being released in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes