Fallout 76 is going free-to-play for the series' 25th anniversary: Free week dates, how to play, system requirements, and more

Fallout 76 is going free-to-play for a limited time to mark the franchise's 25th anniversary. The long-running role-playing game series has been one of Bethesda Softworks' prized possessions. Despite minor setbacks with some of the recent titles, the Fallout series (right alongside Elder Scrolls) is easily one of the most well-known IPs from Bethesda.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the long-running post-apocalyptic RPG, Bethesda is making Fallout 76 free-to-play for a limited time, allowing players to jump into the post-nuclear wasteland and pursue their own adventures.

Not only that, Bethesda is also giving away the game's The Pitt expansion for free to players with an active Prime Gaming subscription and is also giving away one month extra of the premium membership, Fallout 1st, through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Here’s everything players need to know about Fallout 76 and the free giveaways from Bethesda before jumping into the game.

Fallout 76 will be available for free during the series' 25th anniversary

Fallout has become a household name in terms of role-playing games, right alongside Skyrim. Over the years, the series has become one of the most celebrated franchises out there, and it is still going strong with Fallout 76.

Fallout @Fallout

Join us in celebrating 25 years of Fallout.



#Fallout25 25 years of iconic characters, locations, stories, and YOU!Join us in celebrating 25 years of Fallout. 25 years of iconic characters, locations, stories, and YOU!Join us in celebrating 25 years of Fallout.#Fallout25 https://t.co/O2rrZ1qd4q

The game's launch might have been a massive disaster for Bethesda Softworks. However, the developer has made tremendous improvements to the game over time, creating an experience that players can easily sink hours into, either with their friends or solo.

Bethesda even released major expansions for the game that add a substantial amount of content, giving players a variety of things to do during their adventure in the wasteland.

How to play Fallout 76 for free during the series' 25th anniversary

The game is free for a limited time (from October 4, 2022 to October 11, 2022), and players with an active Prime Gaming account can snag a copy of Fallout 76: The Pitt for PC. It should be noted that the redeemable code for the game is for its Windows Store version and not the Steam version. To grab the free copy of the game:

Players need to head to Fallout's official website.

Scroll down to the 'Anniversary Calendar' section of the page, and click the 'Read More' link on the third title, which says "Fallout 76 free on Windows Store."

The link will redirect players to Amazon's Prime Gaming page, where they can redeem the Windows Store key for the game.

Once the key is redeemed, they can just paste it in the Windows Store's 'Redeem code or gift cards' section and begin downloading the game.

Although the game is relatively easy to run on any modern PC, given the game still uses the old version of the Creation Engine, players should check the minimum and recommended system requirements for the title, which are as follows:

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz /AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz /AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB /AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB /AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz /AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz /AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB /AMD R9 290X 4GB

NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB /AMD R9 290X 4GB Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

In addition to the promotions centered around Fallout 76, developer Bethesda Softworks has also hinted at plans to celebrate the series' 25 anniversary with a variety of promotions that will be available during the month of October, including sales, exciting giveaways, special features, and community content.

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios



Invaders from Beyond have returned to Appalachia!

Double Scrip, S.C.O.R.E, and more this weekend!



Read it all here: This week in Inside the Vault for #Fallout76 Invaders from Beyond have returned to Appalachia!Double Scrip, S.C.O.R.E, and more this weekend!Read it all here: beth.games/3BWneip This week in Inside the Vault for #Fallout76 :👾 Invaders from Beyond have returned to Appalachia!📆 Double Scrip, S.C.O.R.E, and more this weekend!Read it all here: beth.games/3BWneip https://t.co/FloV8IHbO7

Fans of the series can check out the Fallout25 website for more details on the upcoming giveaways and programs that Bethesda has planned for the week.

