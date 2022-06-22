How to make your own world in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 introduced an "always online" commitment to Bethesda's iconic first-person shooter RPG with some very mixed results. The game's launch was notoriously messy and fans were immensely disappointed, but the four years of additions have changed things substantially.

When the game was released in 2018, fans bemoaned the many missing features they felt were inseparable from the franchise. The online multiplayer elements were considered a mixed bag by many.

Players who enjoy wandering the wasteland with friends but don't want to run into any strangers have the option to make that happen.

Players must pay for Private Worlds in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players who want to stop most of the game's network features can move it to a private world. This allows a small group of teammates to experience the adventure, but only for the right price.

To use the Private World feature, players will have to pay for a Fallout 1st subscription. Available since October 2019, this service comes with a few benefits and costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Building a Custom World starts on the game's main menu. After selecting Play, the player will be provided with four options. Select Private Adventure to enjoy the game as it is, without any unwanted players joining in. Similarly, select Custom Worlds to craft a new game world to play in.

Players who have not paid for Fallout 1st will see both of those options greyed out on the menu. They can join other players' private worlds if invited, but cannot join them without the owner remaining online. Fallout 1st subscribers can stay on other players' servers regardless of whether they're online.

Fallout 1st subscribers can have up to three custom worlds at a time. They are also free to customize the details of their world after it has been made. Only the owner of a world can make changes to its rules.

Up to eight players can exist in a Private or Custom World, and the host is free to kick or invite whoever they like. This in-game modding system allows players to customize their experience.

Adjustable elements in Fallout 76's Custom Worlds

Fallout 76 players have plenty of aspects they'd like to modify about the game. Luckily, if they're willing to pay for Fallout 1st, they can make some changes.

Customization options are broken into three categories: Workshop settings, Combat settings, and General settings. Each includes big changes and some fun extras.

Workshop settings mainly allow players to turn off some of the difficulties of the game's crafting system. They can turn off the need for power, the maximum building radius, and budget, and even remove the cost of crafting. This will allow players to make what they want without restriction.

Combat settings can make the game much tougher or easier. Players can increase difficulty or enemy spawns, summon deadlier enemies and toggle incoming and outgoing damage. This menu also allows for comical ragdoll physics and more exploding limbs.

General settings are generally bigger concepts, like weather and visuals. Players can also adjust jump height from this menu.

Fallout 76 players can craft their own fun game in the beloved franchise and enjoy it with their friends. This feature would likely make the game far more popular if it was released after the first purchase and not placed behind a subscription paywall.

