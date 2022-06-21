Fallout 76: How to farm Settler Faction RP

The Wastelanders expansion in Fallout 76 introduced players to the Settler Faction.

The questline allows players to pick a Faction to side with, and many opt to make allies out of the Settlers. This can be done by gaining enough reputation points (RP) with the Faction.

There are quite a few ways to obtain RP for the Settler Faction, but players must be ready to grind and farm the different methods. Completing quests for them is just the start.

How to farm Settler RP through daily quests in Fallout 76

Vital Equipment is one of the Settler quests in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Doing side quests and completing objectives for the Settler Faction is the first way to obtain RP. Siding with them during the main questline will also see an increase in RP when story missions are finished.

Every single main quest and side quest should be completed before the true farming begins. Once that's been done, daily quests will be available for players to get some solid RP each day.

Here are the daily quests and what needs to be done to earn RP from them:

Vital Equipment: Complete this quest given in Foundation by Ward and donate the reward to Foundation for 250 RP.

Complete this quest given in Foundation by Ward and donate the reward to Foundation for 250 RP. Retirement Plan: Complete this quest from Rocksy in The Crater by telling the former Raider to move to Foundation for 25 RP.

Complete this quest from Rocksy in The Crater by telling the former Raider to move to Foundation for 25 RP. Photo Opportunity: Complete this quest given by Davenport in the Overseer's home by taking photos of the Raiders and giving those photos to a member of Foundation for 75 RP.

Just go back and do these quests daily to farm reputation points as easily and often as possible. They are by far the easiest way to obtain Settler Faction RP in Fallout 76.

How to farm Settler RP through Eviction Notice in Fallout 76

Defend the Rad Scrubber here in Fallout 76 to complete Eviction Notice (Image via Bethesda)

The only other way to farm Settler Faction RP is by completing the Eviction Notice event. However, this could take some waiting as there is a server cooldown for it when it is completed. It can be repeated after waiting.

Be sure to get a group of friends together to take on Eviction Notice. It is a high-level mission that will see a solo player overwhelmed in a matter of moments. Just wait for it to be available again or switch servers until one is found where it's open.

Here's how to begin Eviction Notice and how to complete it to earn Settler Faction RP:

Head to the Foundation Outpost to the east of the Foundation Settlement

Wait there with the group until Eviction Notice begins

The first objective of the event requires the Rad Scrubber in the center of the crater to be repaired

Move down to the small tower with the wind turbine

Find the Rad Scrubber, which looks a bit like a generator, at the tower

Hold down the interact button until the Rad Scrubber is fixed

A new objective will be given to defend the Rad Scrubber now

A 10-minute timer will start, and waves of Super Mutants will attack

Fend off these enemies while taking into account a second objective that appears

The objective has players destroy six meat bags hanging around the location

Split up, find and destroy the meat bags, then get back to defending the Rad Scrubber

Use teamwork to defeat the Super Mutants, such as one player firing, then another firing when the first player reloads

If the Rad Scrubber is destroyed, players will have about 30 seconds to repair it, or radiation will strike the entire team down

Keep it intact until the timer runs out, and Eviction Number will be complete

For completing Eviction Notice in Fallout 76, players will be gifted ammunition, stimpaks, currency, a potential for legendary weapons, and of course, the coveted Settler Faction RP.

