The 2022 roadmap of Fallout 76 has been released

Fallout 76 continues to evolve with Bethesda releasing the roadmap for 2022. While the game has improved much beyond its initial launch state in 2018, it is still nowhere near a satisfactory product - as far as the sentiment of the whole player base is concerned.

The 2022 roadmap chalks out the developer team’s content plan spread across four quarters of the year. The highly anticipated expedition to the Pitt is scheduled to be added in the fall of this year.

Fallout 76 roadmap reveals new seasonal events for 2022

Starting in the spring, a new event called "Invaders From Beyond" is making its way to the world of Fallout 76, which was earlier part of the 2021 roadmap. However, delays have been a part and parcel of Bethesda in their way of dealing with Fallout 76’s content updates. This has been a recurring theme throughout the game's extended lifecycle.

The summer of 2022 will see a new public event where players will don their “best armor, weapons and Perk Cards and step into battle.” There is already strong sentiment in the community against seasonal events and it remains to be seen whether Bethesda changes its course with the “Test Your Metal” event.

The expedition to the Pitt is scheduled for Fall 2022, but again, this is thought to only include daily missions, rather than the initial expectation that it will be a full-blown new area where players will be able to venture out of the current game’s world of Appalachia. The official announcement reads,

“Go beyond Appalachia’s borders in Expeditions: The Pitt! Visit post-nuclear Pittsburgh and take on new Missions, engage with new NPCs, battle new foes, and of course, earn new rewards.”

The Winter roadmap features the anticipated region boss along with Nuka World on Tour, which will introduce a traveling roadshow making a stop in Appalachia.

Overall, there is not much substance in the 2022 roadmap for Fallout 76 fans to be hyped for. And whatever anticipation is there for the Pitt and the new region boss, Bethesda must mend their way and at least deliver the promised content on time.

