Fallout 76 Wastelanders: Everything you need to know  

In the recent Bethesda Game Days event at PAX East 2020, we learned a lot of things about Fallout 76. The game has been receiving a negative response from its community since launching. However, after PAX East 2020, the community might be interested in the game more than they ever have.

Fallout 76 Wastlanders Expansion has finally got a release date. The Expansion is going to come out on April 7, 2020. The Bethesda Game Days event showcased the new Wastelanders gameplay. We also got to see some of the lead developers and got to kntheir thoughts on the DLC and the future of the game.

In this article, I am going to cover some of the most important things that you should know before the release.

The new expansion is going to be the biggest change to the game. Human NPCs, location changes, new events, a new wave of enemies, guns, and a lot of other things will be added to the game.

Fallout 76 will receive two content bundles based on the two factions from the expansion.

The Settlers Content Bundle Pack

The bundle will be based on the settlers faction. It will be available on April 7, 2020, upon the release of the Wastelanders expansion. Players can buy the bundle with the game or buy it from the shop.

Garden Truckbed Trailer – It can be used to plant crops when no dirt is available.

Settler C.A.M.P. – skin for C.A.M.P

Settler Stash Box – Settler-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P.

Settler Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Foundation

Settler Mechanic Outfit

Settler Traveler Loot Bag

Settler Relief Backpack

Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin

The other content bundle is-

The Raider Content Bundle

The raider content bundle is similar to the settles bundle, and the only difference is the skins. The Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion will be available on Steam on April 7. The new expansion is focused on new players/returning players.

Meanwhile, the regular players can experience some extra events and quests at the beginning.