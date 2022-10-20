Epic Games Store offers Fallout 3 GOTY Edition for free - How to redeem, deadline, and more

The Epic Games Store is back with its weekly offerings, and the Fallout 3 Game of the Year (GOTY) edition is up for grabs at no additional cost. The title adds to the long list of premium titles that have been provided for free by the digital games store. This routine has allowed the store to become an able competitor to Steam.

They have offered all kinds of titles so far, and have included some major ones like Borderlands 3 in the past. This week's main attraction is the Fallout 3 GOTY edition, and there's an added bonus in the form of Evoland. Players need to know how to redeem the titles so they don't miss out on the offer.

Since its inception, the Epic Games Store has grown massively over the last few years. One thing it has done for a long time is offer premium games for free.

Epic Games Store's latest offering, Fallout 3 GOTY, is a must-play title and one of the best in the series

Before checking on the quality of the games on offer, one has to know the redemption process to not miss out on the free games. The first thing that is needed is an Epic Games Store account.

Step 1: Create an account using the browser or the PC application. Account creation is a free process, and there are a huge number of options to use for credentials. It can also be linked to console accounts to enjoy features like cross-platform and cross-progression on applicable games.

Step 2: Scroll down on the home screen to find the section for free games, which will contain the likes of Fallout 3 GOTY and Evoland. Alternatively, you can directly type the game's name in the search box and select the correct option.

Step 3: Proceed to the game's description page and click "get."

Step 4: You will be taken to a page where you must confirm your payment options to get the game. Ordinarily, you would be required to pay the price of Fallout 3 GOTY Edition or Evoland. You can add it to your accounts thanks to the offering and then download the game.

These are all the steps an interested gamer will need to follow to add Evoland and Fallout 3 GOTY to their Epic Games Store account. The two titles will be on offer till October 27 and will expire after that. Post that, it will require one to pay the listed/discounted price (whichever is applicable) to get either of the two games.

Traditionally, only the base version of the games is offered, and all DLCs must be bought separately unless mentioned otherwise. Fallout 3 GOTY brings the highly acclaimed game and all the content available with it. It's a comprehensive experience of a game that won several awards in 2008 and has been one of the best titles in the franchise.

