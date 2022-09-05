5 best video game DLCs that enhanced the entire experience

Video game DLCs (Downloadable Content) are essentially extra content added after the game’s release, generally a couple of months or a year from its initial release. This extra content can be in the form of minor additions like new items or rewards to a completely original and new campaign, possibly set after the end of the primary narrative.

Therefore, DLCs can vary in size and depend on the nature of the game as to what they bring to the table. However, DLCs for certain video games in the past have completely outdone themselves by adding new content that significantly enhances the entire experience of the game.

While this can take many forms, some DLCs have turned out to be incredibly entertaining, offering players a whole new experience comparable to an entirely new game in itself. Here are five of the best video game DLCs that enhanced the overall experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 DLCs that made the video game significantly better

1) The Witcher 3 - Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most famous fantasy RPGs ever released, with an expansive story and plot that revolves around the protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. After the game’s initial release, developer CD Projekt Red released two giant DLCs for the game, although we will be considering the second one in this case.

Titled Blood and Wine, this expansion took Geralt to a different kingdom altogether, with a brand new map and story. Featuring one of the most compelling fantasy tropes, the narrative saw Geralt track down a vampire murderer while a secret plot unfolded in the shadows.

The DLC also came bundled with a variety of side quests in the new map of Toussaint, tons of new weapons and gear, as well as a villa estate which Geralt can choose to make his home. Blood and Wine is quite a popular expansion and is widely regarded as one of the best in video game history.

2) Mass Effect 3 - The Citadel

Mass Effect 3’s official endings may be more controversial than the quality of the Star Wars trilogy, but one thing that fans agree on is that the Citadel DLC was the best side content that the game ever received. This additional content gives players access to an apartment in the Citadel space station.

Along with the apartment came a lengthy quest involving an assassination attempt and identity theft, which ultimately ended in a party hosted by Commander Shepard. The party is one of the highlights as it features nearly every crewmate that is currently alive and served in the Normandy alongside Shepard.

Canonically, the DLC takes place before the end of the video game, which might or might not see Shepard, depending on what choice the players make. For many fans, it's far easier to assume that Shepard somehow survives and enjoys a peaceful life in his new apartment in the Citadel. And with Mass Effect 4 coming up, it might just turn out to be a possible scenario if Shepard is actually shown to have survived.

3) Control - AWE Expansion

Remedy Entertainment blew it out of the park with their action-adventure video game, Control, and nobody would have blamed them if they never released a DLC for their game. However, they released not one but two full expansion packs, taking the storyline forward a few more steps.

While the first expansion, termed The Foundation, added new cryptic lore elements, new powers, and a brand new area of the Oldest House to explore, the AWE expansion was the icing on the cake. Not only did it feature a new campaign, but it also connected Control to another video game by Remedy.

In the AWE expansion, we finally got a new look at Alan Wake, the protagonist of the game of the same name. While it was not confirmed at the time, this was only a teaser for what was to come, as Remedy later announced that they were working on Alan Wake 2, which is currently in development and set for a 2023 release.

4) Bloodborne - The Old Hunters

FromSoftware is famous for generally following up their video games with a high quality DLC, and Bloodborne received the same treatment. After an exhausting main campaign and bosses capable of making any player sweat, then came the new Old Hunters DLC, which took the Hunter to a completely new area known as the Hunter’s Nightmare.

The plot surrounds a mystery in a fishing village, which the players must reach by traversing a twisted reimagination of Yharnam. As is FromSoftware tradition, the DLC bosses are some of the hardest in the game and serve as the final test that the player must face, typically after completing the main story.

The bosses are some of the most spectacular in any Soulsborne video game, with many becoming famous amongst the community, such as Ludwig, the Accursed, Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower, and of course, the Orphan of Kos. The latter is one of the hardest challenges in the entire game and one of the most punishing boss fights.

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Dawnguard

Skyrim is possibly the most famous RPG ever, and its story is one of high fantasy, where the player character can utilize the power of dragons. So, it's hard to see how any DLC can trump that. And yet, both of Skyrim’s DLCs are some of the best there is, with Dawnguard possibly being the better of the two.

In Dawnguard, the Dragonborn is recruited by a group of vampire hunters looking for new members to combat the rising threat of the blood-drinking predators. This leads to a series of events that tell a grand epic tale, rather comparable to the main storyline.

However, the Dragonborn is not the protagonist of this DLC. That right falls to Serana, the companion character you meet near the beginning of this questline. As the daughter of a vampire trying to take over the world, she is the the lead character of this story, where the Dragonborn plays the role of a capable companion. And as lovable as Serana is, how could anyone say no to her?

