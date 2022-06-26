Fallout 4 Experiences: Three complete overhaul Wabbajack modlists for diving into post-apocalyptic Boston once again

Three new Fallout 4 Wabbajack modlists from the Fallout 4 Experiences team recently got released. For anyone aching to dive into the post-apocalyptic Bethesda RPG once again before the launch of Starfield, these curated modlists are the perfect way to do so.

Modlists have been somewhat of a late addition in the lifecycles of the last two Bethesda RPGs, Skyrim and Fallout 4. However, with the advent of Wabbajack, an automated mod-installer tool, playing an extensively modded Fallout or Skyrim has become more accessible than ever. Players can install the modlist of their choice with just one click (without Nexus Premium, the process is a bit tedious for larger modlists).

While several Wabbajack modlists like Magnum Opus, Life in the Ruins, Fallout 4 Enhanced Edition, etc., have existed prior to the three recent ones from the Fallout 4 Experiences team, none of them went so far as to completely overhaul the game in three entirely different directions.

Whispering Chills, Tale of Two Commonwealths, and Lost World: What do they offer as Fallout 4 modlists?

Whispering Chills

The Whispering Chills modlist is singularly focused on overhauling the post-apocalyptic world with horror elements. As stated by the modlist creator, Whispering Chills does not really fit the lore of the Bethesda RPG. So if you are after a lore-friendly playthrough, Whispering Chills is probably not for you.

“The core premise revolves around an alternate vision of the Commonwealth where a door to the paranormal dimension has allowed for literal hell on earth to take over and has left very little remains in its wake. Your ultimate goal and place in this hellscape is for you to decide.”

As stated by the authors of the modlist, it uses the engine of the base game as a vessel to create its own canvas, stripping away some elements of it in the process. “Almost all vanilla NPCs have been replaced with terrifying monsters” and “all vanilla questlines have been replaced with more fitting, horror-based ones,” the description of the modlist reads.

Tale of Two Commonwealths

With the FO4 Capital Wasteland and the FO4 New Vegas projects still a long way from release, Tale of Two Commonwealths is the perfect modlist to recreate the charm of the previous Fallout titles inside the latest game.

It is “an experience based around the concept of transforming the look and feel of Fallout 4 into that of Fallout 3 and New Vegas, respectively.”

Everything from equipment to gameplay and visuals, including custom ENB (Enhanced Natural Beauty) presets for both profiles, has been overhauled to match the feel and aesthetics of the classic Fallout games.

Lost World

This modlist scratches the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. itch unlike anything else. It is “an experience focused around bleak visuals and hardcore survival mechanics in a way that attempts to capture the look and feel of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series in Fallout 4.”

Everything from the iconic music and audio to the player’s starting arsenal and combat difficulty has been adjusted to more closely resemble the extremely gritty experience of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. titles. This experience also comes with its own ENB preset, custom-tailored to capture the grim, desolate visual style of the series.

