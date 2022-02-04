The Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland recreation project, aka the Fallout 3 remake, makes significant progress

The Capital Wasteland mod project, which aims to recreate Fallout 3 in Fallout 4’s engine, has recently published its February 2022 update log and from the looks of it, the huge project has undoubtedly made some significant progress.

The ambitious mod project faced a potential shutdown in 2018 following a legal tussle with Bethesda over voice acting and other audio assets. Since the voice acting was only licensed by Bethesda and not owned, they could not legally permit the Capital Wasteland team to use those assets in their projects.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the team resumed development after a few months, this time having to re-voice all the dialog from Fallout 3. After all, recording 45,000 lines of dialog is a gargantuan undertaking for a small mod team. But in a truly heartwarming fashion, the team has been making it through. Courtesy, of course, extends to huge community involvement.

The Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland recreation project now has implemented Fallout 3’s weapon degradation, repair system, and so much more

While exterior and interior world design are crucial for a game recreation project, backend game systems are also integral. Weapon degradation and repair was such a system that was present in Fallout 3 and New Vegas but was ditched by the more modern and streamlined Fallout 4.

The Capital Wasteland team has now fully implemented the system just like it was in Fallout 3, if weapons are not maintained, they will not do as much damage and will be more likely to jam.

The Repair System HUD (Image via capitalwasteland.com)

Along with that, the precise recreation of the classic skill and perk level-up menus has also come into fruition. Moreover, the team has made the karma tab inside Pipboy, the old gene projector, and the essential NPC ragdoll knockdown feature.

The world of Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland looks both jaw-dropping and painstakingly accurate to Fallout 3’s original aesthetic

The screenshots of the various locations of the game world shared in the update log are a testimony to the magnificent talent of the people involved in the mod development team.

TheFriedturkey @RealFriedturkey Here are a few screenshots from various locations of the Capital Wasteland, making the environment art for this was really fun and working on getting the colour palettes and weathers to look new yet faithful was a challenge but it paid off I think Here are a few screenshots from various locations of the Capital Wasteland, making the environment art for this was really fun and working on getting the colour palettes and weathers to look new yet faithful was a challenge but it paid off I think https://t.co/aYRox5FZgn

As noted by the team, they had to go the extra mile by ditching “a lot of the Fallout 4 assets like rocks, trees, terrain paint, weathers, and grasses.” They created new ones which fit the Fallout 3 aesthetic staying true to the “tone, color palette and general art direction” of the original.

YouTuber JuiceHead, in his video covering the project, produced side-by-side comparisons of the original Fallout 3 locations and the Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland ones. Suffice to say, Fallout fans will be overjoyed to play this mod once it releases finally.

The team behind Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland has already released bits and pieces of the mod and has a weekly roadmap for releasing more content

As the project progresses in its entirety, the team has released various assets, namely some weapons, outfits, enemies, followers, etc as standalone mods for Fallout 4. They also have a weekly roadmap of mod releases just like these for the coming future.

The weekly roadmap (Image via GrilledTurkey)

As of now, Fallout 3 is playable inside Fallout: New Vegas, thanks to the wonderful Tale of Two Wastelands mod, and as touted by many, is the definitive Fallout 3 experience. With Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland nearing completion in the coming years, that will surely change.

