5 best RPG games to play on Game Pass in January 2022

Role-playing games (RPGs) are one of the best things the video game medium has to offer players when it comes to the sense of immersion. A sprawling world full of quirky new characters and factions, and an engaging storyline are among the most appealing aspects of this genre.

Once you delve into navigating yourself into the alternate world of RPGs and molding them as you go through a compelling journey of building your character and sometimes their party members, there’s no going back.

Xbox Game Pass and its PC counterpart, which Microsoft rebranded as PC Game Pass, has a huge library of quality RPG titles - including the all-time greats from Bethesda, BioWare, and so forth.

The subscription service is, without a doubt, a great product to play the best Western RPGs from the last decade. Here five top recommendations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most engaging RPG titles on Xbox Game Pass (as of January 2022)

5) Fallout: New Vegas

It has been 12 long years since this game came out. Yet nothing comes as close to capturing the magic as this Obsidian title did. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland surrounding retro-futuristic Las Vegas, Fallout: New Vegas will offer Game Pass players immense roleplay opportunities in navigating the game’s world and story.

4) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

This 2020 title was released as a refresh of the Yakuza series with a new protagonist and setting. Departing from the beat-’em-up style of combat of older Yakuza titles, Like a Dragon features a turn-based battle system.

This is also a great time to jump in and play through the Yakuza series through Game Pass, as the titles are rumored to be leaving the subscription service later this year.

3) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Released in May last year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition packages all three titles of BioWare’s famed Mass Effect trilogy and all of its single-player DLCs and has put a shiny coat of paint on top of it. The epic sci-fi saga is a new arrival to Game Pass as part of EA Play.

2) Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is a quirky game that may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, for players who are patient enough to reach multiple endings (5, to be precise), this Platinum Games title is a masterpiece. The gameplay is serviceable, but it is the story and underlying philosophy that really stands out in Nier: Automata.

1) The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Game Pass is a great place to play through the 2011 classic from Bethesda. The Special Edition offer includes Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn - all three DLCs, along with the remastered base game. The beautifully crafted open-world of Tamriel’s northern-most province is a charming experience to embark on, even after a decade.

