Building an expansive yet stable modlist for Skyrim is a task that not only requires a lot of time but also demands a deep understanding of the inner workings of mods. However, with Wabbajack, the task of playing a highly modded Skyrim has become incredibly simple.

First introduced in 2019, Wabbajack, an open-source application, is the brainchild of Halgari. The tool hosts a wide variety of modlists curated by experienced modlist authors.

Most modlists are the result of extensive conflict resolution, patching, and strenuous and continuous testing. Every Skyrim mod user knows how maintaining the compatibility and stability of a large modlist becomes a painful task.

Wabbajack list authors are the unsung heroes in this case, delivering a wonderfully curated experience for the end-user.

While Wabbajack houses modlists of various games, Skyrim and Fallout 4 take to the forefront in terms of the sheer number of choices. There are all kinds of lists catering to the particular need of a mod user. Here are our top 5 picks for the best Skyrim Special Edition modlists on Wabbajack.

Top 5 Wabbajack modlists for Skyrim Special Edition

Best Vanilla+ List: Animonculory Visual Overhaul

While The Phoenix Flavor list has been a go-to for anyone looking for a near-vanilla gameplay experience of Skyrim Special Edition, Animonculory Visual Overhaul is a relatively new addition with the same purpose. It is a modlist catered towards players looking for a stable base they can build upon with their own additions.

With an assortment of essential bug fixes, tweaks, and graphical enhancements, AVO is also perfect for someone who is going to experience Skyrim for the first time.

The best vanilla Requiem experience: Serenity 2

Serenity 2 brings a mostly unadulterated Requiem experience coupled with the various content add-ons and graphical facelifts. Requiem is a roleplaying overhaul mod that changes nearly all gameplay mechanics of Skyrim.

While further tweaks to Requiem might appeal to veterans, Serenity 2 caters to players getting their hands for the first time on the unique gameplay of Requiem.

The Requiem-based life simulator list: Wildlander

The spiritual successor to Ultimate Skyrim, and a fan favorite modlist from the Legendary Edition days, Wildlander offers an incredibly realistic survival experience based on Requiem.

Content-wise, it does not feature any major quest mods. However, Wildlander is a wonderful way to experience the world of Skyrim all over again. Fair warning though - the game becomes painstakingly difficult.

The fanciest list: Aldrnari

Featuring 2000+ mods which are, by far, the most among all Wabbajack modlists, Aldrnari is a treat for both eyes and the ears. It’s no surprise that this beefy modlist is a pain to run on anything below the most powerful PCs.

However, with a plethora of quests, hundreds of hand-placed new armor and weapons, new music, new companions, and a completely overhauled world space, Aldrnari is a beauty to behold.

The best overall list: Septimus 3

Septimus, as a modlist, hits the sweet spot in almost all aspects. From Simonrim-based vanilla+ gameplay mechanics overhaul to a wide assortment of new quests and regions, Septimus covers almost all aspects of the game, running quite smoothly. This modlist also features support for the content added by the Anniversary Edition.

Edited by Saman