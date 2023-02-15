5 best magical beasts to tame in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like the Harry Potter (and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) novels, Hogwarts Legacy has an abundance of magical beasts for players to find. While most of these fantastical creatures are easily recognizable by fans of the Potterverse movies, some will not be as familiar since they come from the depths of the Harry Potter mythos.

The Hipporgryph, Thestrals, Nifflers, and Unicorns are some beasts that fans will immediately recognize. However, Graphorns, Mooncalves, and many more are creatures that rarely make an appearance outside of the original novels.

Fortunately for players, Hogwarts Legacy allows them to not only come face-to-face with these amazing beasts but also tame and breed them.

Most fantastical creatures players come across in the open world, barring a few main story bosses, such as Dragons, can be tamed by players. However, only a handful make for the best in-game companion, either due to their cuddly appearance or magical powers.

Listed below are five of the best magical creatures to tame in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Nifflers, Phoenix, and other amazing fantastical creatures to tame in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Nifflers

Nifflers in Hogwarts Legacy are immediately recognizable to anyone who has either read or watched Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. These little platypus-like creatures are known for their mischeavous nature. They are always on the hunt for the next shiny artifact they can get their little paws on.

Nifflers do not offer much in terms of substance to players. They do shed their fur from time to time, which can be used to upgrade a plethora of things in the game.

Among many things, their fur can be used to brew the "Tunderbrew" potion. This creation causes thunderstorms to appear around a given radius for a short period of time, dealing passive damage to enemies.

Nifflers are known to hide away objects in their pouches, which admittedly makes them even more adorable. They are among the best companions players can have on their adventures through Hogwarts.

2) Puffskein

Much like Nifflers, Puffskeins are absolutely adorable creatures that players should definitely not miss out on taming. Found across various beast dens throughout the open world of Hogwarts, they are some of the very first beasts you will be able to spot and catch in the wild.

Similar to Nifflers, Puffskeins shed their fur, which can be used as an upgrade resource as well as a crafting material to create potions and other in-game consumables.

These creatures do not offer anything beyond their fur and adorable looks. However, they still make for an easy practice target for players to test out the Nab-Sack, a tool that is used to capture or rescue fantastical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

3) Thestrals

Thestrals are the most unique-looking creatures that players can tame in Hogwarts Legacy. What sets these horse-like creatures apart from other beasts is that they are only visible to those who have seen death.

While their skeletal appearance can be intimidating at first, Thestrals are easily the calmest and gentlest creatures in the game. Much like any other creature found in the wild, they can be caught using the Nab-Sack and taken to the "Vivarium" in the Room of Requirement to tame them.

Like Hippogriffs, Thestrals can be used as mounts to roam around the open world of Hogwarts. Players can also get early access to them as a mount by getting the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy.

4) Kneazles

Players who have watched the Harry Potter movies will immediately recognize Kneazles as the cat that one of the lead characters in the story, Hermione Granger, had with her.

Kneazels are one of the earliest creatures that players will encounter in the wild. After unlocking the Nab-Sack, players can immediately head out into the wild to rescue Kneazels from poachers and take them to the Vivarium.

Kneazles, much like Puffskeins and Nifflers, shed their fur, which players can use to upgrade their gear and craft consumables to use during combat.

Kneazles do not have any significant role outside of allowing players to collect their fur for crafting. However, they still make for an excellent companion, in part due to their adorable appearance.

5) Phoenix

The Phoenix is easily the most majestic and powerful fantastical beast in the Harry Potter mythos, alongside the fire-breathing monstrosities, i.e., the Dragons.

Players can only obtain the Phoenix after completing all of Deek's optional quests, which involve the Niamh Fitzgerald Trials and the final quest, Phoenix Rising. The quests are fairly extensive and can only be unlocked after completing a substantial amount of the main story.

The Phoenix is a legendary bird known for its ability to go up in flames and be reborn from its ashes. The bird has been a symbol of power and pride within the Wizarding World for centuries and has a key role in the Harry Potter stories.

While the process of taming the Phoenix is quite arduous, it is very much worth it.

